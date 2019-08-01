CLOSE

Bottom 2

Andrew Pinckney hits a single to left field, 0 outs.

Colin Burgess hits a solo home run to the left field corner, 0 outs.

Top 2

Legends 1, Redskins 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Henry Wallen grounds out to third base.

Armani Davis grounds out to pitcher, 2 outs.

Hianni Olivares strikes out swinging, 1 out.

Bottom 1

Legends 1, Redskins 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Bryce Matthews strikes out swinging on a full count.

Jimmy Crooks strikes out swinging, 2 outs.

Dominic Tamez strikes out swinging, 1 out.

Jaret Godman walks on a full count, 0 outs.

Nate Karaffa walks, 0 outs.

Adam Schneider walks, 0 outs.

Top 1

Legends 1, Redskins 0. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Jorge Corona grounds out into a 6-4-3 double play.

Edgardo Villegas walks on a full-count wild pitch, Ureña scores a run, 1 out.

Carlos Perez strikes out swinging, 1 out.

John Ureña hits a triple deep to right-center, 0 outs.

Starting lineup and batting order for the Midland Redskins:

Adam Schneider (4), Nate Karaffa (5), Jaret Godman (DH), Dominic Tamez (7), Jimmy Crooks (3), Bryce Matthews (8), Colin Burgess (2), Andrew Pinckney (9), Lauden Brooks (6), Matt Haley (1)

Starting lineup and batting order for the Florida Legends:

John Ureña (8), Carlos Perez (2), Edgardo Villegas (DH), Jorge Corona (7), Hianni Olivares (3), Armani Davis (9), Henry Wallen (5), Carlos Castillo (6), Alejandro Alvarez (4), Angel Mediavilla (1)