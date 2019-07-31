CLOSE

Buy Photo Jack Brinkley of Phenom Texas fist-bumps first base coach Tyler Reiter after hitting a single against Frozen Ropes-Thornton during Wednesday's Connie Mack World Series consolation game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Previously on the brink of an early exit at the Connie Mack World Series, Phenom Texas’ bats found new life.

Phenom Texas, playing in its first-ever CMWS tournament, has scored a combined 20 runs since being knocked down to the consolation side of the bracket.

“It’s awesome, man,” first baseman Michael Difiore said. “If we get two, three-plus hitters on the bag, then we’re good. Pass it on: one hit at a time, every time. We’re getting in hitters counts, 2-1, 3-1. Once we get into those hitters counts, we’re set.”

Phenom Texas overcame a 7-0 deficit Tuesday against Cheyenne Post 6 and won 8-7. After building a cozy 5-0 lead against Frozen Ropes-Thornton today, Phenom opened the floodgates with a seven-run outburst in the top of the seventh to win 12-3.

Near the end of pool play and in the first round of the championship bracket, Phenom Texas struggled to string together key hits, let alone runs, on a consistent basis. Phenom Texas scored just nine combined runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Of course, what’s happening in consolation play is a far cry from how the weekend unfolded.

Batters are ripping in that quick single up the middle, crushing that two-run single or two-run double. They’re getting on base in bunches, and they’re scoring in bunches.

“Whenever we have runners in scoring position, I have all the confidence in the world in all of my hitters. We get a lot of two-out hits, (which) we get a lot of runs (from),” said third baseman and leadoff hitter Grant Lake. “You get on base, then it builds the hitter’s confidence up a lot.”

Phenom Texas is alive and well so far, and it looks to keep stringing together key at-bats to stay alive to the end.

“It’s a good time to start rolling,” Lake said.

Buy Photo Blake Sacharko of Phenom Texas makes contact at the plate against Frozen Ropes-Thornton during Wednesday's Connie Mack World Series consolation game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter at @MattH_717.