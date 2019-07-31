FARMINGTON — Previously on the brink of an early exit at the Connie Mack World Series, Phenom Texas’ bats found new life.
Phenom Texas, playing in its first-ever CMWS tournament, has scored a combined 20 runs since being knocked down to the consolation side of the bracket.
“It’s awesome, man,” first baseman Michael Difiore said. “If we get two, three-plus hitters on the bag, then we’re good. Pass it on: one hit at a time, every time. We’re getting in hitters counts, 2-1, 3-1. Once we get into those hitters counts, we’re set.”
Phenom Texas overcame a 7-0 deficit Tuesday against Cheyenne Post 6 and won 8-7. After building a cozy 5-0 lead against Frozen Ropes-Thornton today, Phenom opened the floodgates with a seven-run outburst in the top of the seventh to win 12-3.
Near the end of pool play and in the first round of the championship bracket, Phenom Texas struggled to string together key hits, let alone runs, on a consistent basis. Phenom Texas scored just nine combined runs on Saturday and Sunday.
Of course, what’s happening in consolation play is a far cry from how the weekend unfolded.
Batters are ripping in that quick single up the middle, crushing that two-run single or two-run double. They’re getting on base in bunches, and they’re scoring in bunches.
“Whenever we have runners in scoring position, I have all the confidence in the world in all of my hitters. We get a lot of two-out hits, (which) we get a lot of runs (from),” said third baseman and leadoff hitter Grant Lake. “You get on base, then it builds the hitter’s confidence up a lot.”
Phenom Texas is alive and well so far, and it looks to keep stringing together key at-bats to stay alive to the end.
“It’s a good time to start rolling,” Lake said.
Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter at @MattH_717.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.