Nashville Knights 3, Colton Nighthawks 2

Top 7

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Seth Spencer grounds out, 4-3. Game over.

Gunner Antillon pops out to shallow right field, 2 outs.

Marcelius Pearson pops out to shallow right-center, 1 out.

Devyn Lopez hits a single into shallow left field, 0 outs.

Bottom 6

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Luke Jones grounds out to second base.

Quinton Morris hit by pitch, 2 outs.

Solomon Washington strikes out swinging, 2 outs.

Chris McElvain grounds out to third base, 1 out.

Top 6

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors.

Manny Casillas grounds out 6-4-3 double play.

Andrew Sojka singles to centerfield.

Nick Pena grounds out, 4-3. 1 out.

Bottom 5

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Zach Boze grounds out, 6-3.

Peyton Pennington flies out to left field. 2 outs.

Carter Vrabel lines out to left. 1 out.

Top 5

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Gabe Briones lines out to third.

Corey Sanchez grounds out, 4-3. 2 outs.

Paul Sanchez grounds out, 4-3, 1 out.

Bottom 4

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Baylor Jones grounds out, 5-3.

Michael Tennie strikes out. 2 outs.

Luke Jones strikes out. 1 out.

Top 4

Knights 3, Nighthawks 2. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error.

Gunner Antillon flies out to right field.

Marcellus Pearson reaches first on a fielding error by the third baseman.

Lines out to left field. Great diving catch 2 outs.

Manny Casillas pops out to left field. 1 out.

Bottom 3

3-2 Nashville. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Quinton Morris grounds out, 5-3.

Solomon Washington hits a no-doubt home run to right field. 3-2 Knights.

Chris McElvain flies out to second. 2 outs

Zach Boze grounds out, 6-3. 1 out.

Top 3

2-2. 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error.

Damien Sanchez strikes out swinging.

Corey Sanchez steals second.

Nick Pena strikes out. 2 outs.

Gabe Briones hits an RBI sac fly. Paul Sanchez scores. 2-2. 1 out.

Corey Sanchez walked. Runners at the corners.

Paul Sanchez advances to third on wild pitch.

Paul Sanchez singles to first, throwing error by second baseman allows Antillon to reach third and score on wild throw. Sanchez advances to second. 2-1 Nighhawks.

Gunner Antillon singles to right field.

Bottom 2

Knights 2, Nighthawks 0. 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error.

Carter Vrabel strikes out.

Baylor Jones hits a 2-RBI double. Washington and Jones score. 2-0 Colton.

Michael Tennie grounds to first, 3 unassisted. Runners advance to second and third.

Luke Jones walks. Runners at first and second

Solomon Washington walks.

Top 2

0-0. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Marcellus Pearson grounds to second, 5 unassisted

Devyn Lopez singles.

Manny Casillas singles to right field.

Damien Sanchez strikes out. 2 outs

Nick Pena grounds out, 1-3. 1 out.

Bottom 1

0-0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Solomon Washington grounds out, 3 unassisted.

Chris McElvain strikes out. 2 outs.

Zach Boze walks.

Peyton Pennington grounds out, 4-3. 1 out.

Top 1

0-0. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Gabe Briones grounds out, 3 unassisted

Corey Sanchez grounds out, 6-3. 2 outs

Paul Sanchez grounds out, 1-3. 1 out.

Gunner Antilon singles to center

Starting lineup and batting order for Colton Nighthawks:

Gunner Antillon (DH), Paul Sanchez (4), Corey Sanchez (7), Gabe Briones (2), Nick Pena (9), Samion Sanchez (5), Manny Casillas (3), Devyn Lopez (6), Marcellus Pearson (8), Abel Maoveno (1)

Starting lineup and batting order for the Nashville Knights:

Peyton Pennington (4), Zach Boze (8), Chris McElvain (2), Solomon Washington (DH), Luke Jones (3), Michael Tennie (9), Baylor Jones (5), Carter Vrabel (6), Connor Smith (1)

Southern California Renegades have a third-round bye on Wednesday

Wednesday consolation games

Midland Redskins 11, D-BAT Elite Griffis 2 (in five innings)

Florida Legends 9, Frozen Ropes-Florence 7

Phenom Texas 12, Frozen Ropes-Thornton 3