CLOSE Spillane hits two-run single in eighth inning, Renegades top D-BAT 6-2 in Tuesday's Connie Mack WS second-round game. Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – The first part of the championship round is over. Teams with one loss know another defeat ends their bid for a Connie Mack World Series title while those who won their first game want to keep up the momentum.

The Farmington 4 Corner Frackers, who lost their Monday game, will be playing in the 8 p.m. nightcap game while the first three games today at Ricketts Park will have all the winners from the previous two days.

First up is the Nashville Knights vs. the Florence Frozen Ropes at 10 a.m. The Midland Redskins and the Colton Nighthawks face off at 1 p.m. to close out the morning games.

The evening games begin with the SoCal Renegades against the Dallas D-Bat Elite at 5 p.m. and the evening ends with the Frackers hosting the Florida Legends.

SoCal Renegades 5, Dallas D-Bat Elite 2

Top 8

SoCal 5, D-Bat 2. 3 runs, hits, 0 errors.

Sardina caught stealing.

Pitching change. Trevor Gattin to pitch.

Alex Sardina walks. Runners at the corners.

Mike Marsh doubles to right field.

Luke Spillane singles to center. 2 RBIs. Jeon and Riddle score. 5-2 SoCal.

Wild pitch. Troy Taylor safe at home on 3-1 count. SoCal 3, D-Bat 2.

Brent Riddle walks. Bases loaded.

Pitching change. Dawson Goheen to pitch.

Eugene Jeon walks. Runners at first and second.

Kolton Freeman sac bunt, 1-3. Taylor advances to second. 1 out.

Troy Taylor walks.

Chad Brown in to pitch.

Bottom 7

SoCal 2, D-Bat 2. 0 run, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Griffis Gehrig strikes out swinging.

Jordan Rogers strikes out swinging. 2 outs.

Kaden Teafinteller grounds out to third, 5-3. 1 out.

Top 7

SoCal 2, D-Bat 2. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Logan Gallina grounds out to shortstop.

JP Corrigan grounds out to first. Sardina advances to third. 2 outs.

Alex Sardina doubles to left.

Michael Marsh pops out to right field. 1 out.

Bottom 6

SoCal 2, D-Bat 2. 0 run, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Luke Stein strikes out.

Nate Rombach walked on 3-0. Runners at first and second.

Nate Fingar out. 2 outs.

Peyton Graham singles to shortstop. Runners at the corners.

Aiden Hart grounds out on a fielder's choice, 1-3. Piper to second. 1 out.

Luke Piper hit by pitch. Pitching change. Matt Pinal in as new pitcher.

Top 6

SoCal 2, D-Bat 2. 0 run, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Luke Spillane strikes out swinging.

Austin Bartlett grounds out to first, 1-3. 2 outs

Eugene Jeon lines out. 1 out.

Kolton Freeman doubles to second. Runners at second and third.

Troy Taylor singles to centerfield.

Bottom 5

SoCal 2, D-Bat 2. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Ben Kesler strikes out swinging.

Jordan Rogers hit by pitch. Bases loaded.

Kaden Teafinteller pops out to deep short. 2 outs.

Luke Stine hit by pitch. Runners at first and second.

Nate Rombach hits an RBI double to centerfield. Fingar scores. Tied 2-2.

Nate Fingar singles to centerfield.

Peyton Graham grounds out to third, 5-3. 1 out

Top 5

SoCal 2, D-Bat 1. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Logan Gallina strikes out swinging.

JP Corrigan flies out to right field. 2 outs.

Alex Sardina bunts to third. Runners at first and second.

Michael Marsh singles to second.

Luke Spillane grounds out to first. 1 out.

Bottom 4

SoCal 2, D-Bat 1. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Aiden Hart flies out to right field.

Luke Piper flies out to right field.

Ben Kesler doubles to centerfield.

Jordan Rogers pops up to second.

Top 4

SoCal 2, D-Bat 1. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Austin Bartlett pops out to the catcher

Eugene Jeon strikes out. 2 out.

Kolton Freeman grounds out to first.

Troy Taylor triples to center.

Bottom 3

SoCal 2, D-Bat 1. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Kaden Teafinteller strikes out looking.

Luke Stein strikes out swinging. Rumbach steals second. Runners at second and third. 2 outs.

Nate Rumbach IBB. Runners at the corners.

Nate Fingar strikes out looking. 1 out.

Peyton Graham triples to centerfield.

Top 3

SoCal 2, D-Bat 0. 2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Logan Gallina grounds out to first.

JP Corrigan grounds out to a fielder's choice, 3 unassisted. RBI. Bartlett scores. 2-1 SoCal.

Alex Sardina walks. Bases loaded.

Mike Marsh hits an RBI single to centerfield. Jeon scores. Tied at 1-1. Runners at first and second.

Luke Spillane strikes out swinging. 1 out.

Austin Bartlett walked.

Eugene Jeon walked.

Bottom 2

1-0 D-Bat Elite. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Ben Kesler caught stealing home.

Buy Photo Kaden Teafinteller of D-BAT Elite Griffis runs back to first base to avoid being thrown out against the Southern California Renegades during Tuesday's Connie Mack World Series second-round game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matthew Asher/Carlsbad Current-Argus)

Aiden Hart hits sac fly. Teafinteller scores. 1-0 D-Bat Elite. 2 outs

Luke Piper grounds out to fielder's choice, 1-2. 1 out.

Julian Agular comes in to pitch with bases loaded.

Ben Kesler walks.

Jordan Rogers singles.

Kaden Teafinteller walked.

Top 2

0-0. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Kolton Freeman strikes out swinging.

Troy Taylor doubles to centerfield.

Logan Gallina out. 2 outs.

JP Corrigan strikes out swinging. 1 out.

Bottom 1

0-0. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Luke Stine strikes out.

Nate Rombach hits a double to centerfield.

Nate Fingar grounds into a 6-4-3 double play. 2 outs.

Peyton Graham singles to right field.

Top 1

0-0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Alex Sardina grounds out to a 4-6-3 double play.

Mike Marsh walks

Luke Spillane walks on a 3-1 count.

SoCal starting lineup and batting order:

Luke Spillane (8), Mike Marsh (3), Alex Sardina (6), JP Corrigan (DH), Logan Gallina (2), Troy Taylor (4), Kolton Freeman (9), Eugene Jeon (5), Austin Bartlett (7), Michael Flores (1)

D-Bat Elite starting lineup and batting order:

Peyton Graham (6), Nate Fingar (8), Nate Rombach (2), Luke Stine (7),Kaden Teafinteller (3), Jordan Rogers (5), Ben Kesler (9), Luke Piper (DH), Aiden Hart (4), Dylan Savino (1)

Colton Nighthawks 10, Midland Redskins 6

Top 7

Bryce Matthews strikes out swinging. Game over

Jimmy Crooks lines out to right field. 2 outs.

Dominic Tamez singles to centerfield.

Jaret Godman flys out to right field. 1 out.

Bottom 6

Colton 10, Midland 6. 6 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors.

Tyson Heaton strikes out.

Corey Sanchez walked. Wild pitch allows Sanchez to score. 10-6 Colton. Pitching change. Seth Logue in to pitch.

Alfonso Mancinas grounds out to first, 3 unassisted. 2 outs.

Passed ball moves Sanchez to send.

Paul Sanchez walked.

Marcellus Pearson hits a sacrifice fly to deep right. Lopez scores. 9-6 Colton. 1 out.

Devyn Lopez gets a squeeze bunt RBI. Throwing error by catcher, Lopez advances to second. Sanchez and Briones score. 8-6 Colton.

Damien Sanchez hits an RBI single. Throwing error moves runners to second and third. Pena scores. 6-6. Pitching change. Zach Mazwell in to pitch.

Gabe Briones hit by pitch.

Nick Pena hits an RBI double. Heaton scores. Midland 6, Colton 5. Pitching change. Zack Byron in to pitch.

Tyson Heaton doubles to right centerfield.

Top 6

Midland 6, Colton 4. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Nate Karaffa strikes out swinging.

Schneider steals second base.

Adam Schneider walks on a full count.

Andrew Pickney strikes out swinging.

Ryan Nicholson strikes out looking. 1 out. Pitching change. Andre Granillo in to pitch.

Bottom 5

Midland 6, Colton 4. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Corey Sanchez pops out to third base.

Alfonso Mancinas strikes out looking. 2 outs.

Gunner Antillon grounds out to second, 4-3.

Top 5

Midland 6, Colton 4. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Morgan Colopy strikes out.

Bryce Matthews strikes out looking. 2 outs.

Jimmy Crooks grounds out to second, 4-3. 1 out, Tamez to second.

Dominic Tamez singles to left field with an RBI. Godman scores. Midland 6, Colton 4. Pitching change. Seth Spencer in to pitch.

Jared Godman doubles to left centerfield.

Bottom 4

Marcellus Pearson out.

Devin Lopez lines out. 2 outs.

Damien Sanchez doubles to left field.

Gabe Briones out. 1 out.

Top 4

Midland 5, Colton 4. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Nate Karaffa strikes out.

Adam Schneider singles to centerfield.

Andrew Pickney out. 2 outs.

Ryan Nicholson out.

Bottom 3

Nick Pena lines out

Tyson Heaton strikes out swinging

Corey Sanchez lines out.

Top 3

Midland 5, Colton 4. 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors.

Colin Burgess strikes out swinging.

Bryce Matthews hits a two-RBI single. Godman and Crooks score. Midland 5, Colton 4.

Jimmy Crooks doubles to right field. Runners at second and third.

Dominic Tamez hits a sacrifice fly RBI. Karaffa scores. Colton 4, Midland 3. 2 outs.

Jaret Godman reaches first on fielding error. Runners at the corners.

Nate Karaffa walks on a 3-1 count.

Adam Schneider strikes out swinging. 1 out

Bottom 2

Manny Casillas strikes out swinging.

Gunner Antillon strikes out looking.

Marcellus Pearson strikes out swinging

Top 2

Colton 4, Midland 2. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Adam Schneider strikes out.

Andrew Pickney singles to right field.

Ryan Nicholson flies out to centerfield. 2 outs.

Colin Burgess grounds out to shortstop, 6-3. 1 out.

Bottom 1

Colton 4, Midland 2. 4 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors.

Devyn Lopez grounds out to shortstop, 6-3.

Damien Sanchez RBI singles to shallow right. 3 players converged on ball. Pena scores. 4-2 Colton Nighthawks.

Gabe Briones sacrifice RBI. Heaton scores, Pena to third. 3-2 Colton.

Nick Pena hits a 2 RBI double to centerfield. Antillon scores, Casillas scores. New pitcher Ethan Bosacker. Tied at 2.

Tyson Heaton walks. Bases loaded.

Corey Sanchez strikes out swinging on a full count. 1 out.

Manny Casillas singles to centerfield. Runners at the corners.

Passed ball allows Antillon to advance to second.

Gunner Antillon walks.

Top 1

Midland 2, Colton 0. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors.

Bryce Matthews flies out.

Jimmy Crooks hits an RBI double. Godman scores. Throwing error allows Tamez to score from third. Midland 2, Colton 0.

Dominic Tamez doubles.

Jaret Godman singles to centerfield.

Nate Karaffa grounds out to a double play. 2 outs.

Adam Schneider singles to centerfield

Starting lineup and batting order for Midland:

Adam Schneider (4), Nate Karaffa (6), Jaret Godman (5), Dominic Tamez (7), Jimmy Crooks (2), Bryce Matthews (8), Colin Burgess (DH), Ryan Nicholson (3), Andrew Pickney (9), McCail Brown (1)

Starting lineup and batting order for Colton:

Gunner Antillon (4), Manny Casillas (DH), Corey Sanchez (7), Tyson Heaton (3), Nick Pena (9), Gabe Briones (2), Damien Sanchez (5), Devyn Lopez (6), Marcellus Pearson (8), Isaac Mendez (1)

Nashville Knights 7, Florence Frozen Ropes 0

Bottom 7

Luke Finn grounds out to shortstop. End of game.

Scout Sanders singles to centerfield. Runners at first and second.

Omar Jackson singles.

Ethan Mann pops out to centerfield. 2 outs.

Kalen Clark out. 1 out.

Top 7

Knights 7, Ropes 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Michael Tennie strikes out.

Luke Jones flies out.

Quinton Morris strikes out swinging. 1 out.

Bottom 6

Knights 7, Ropes 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Nick Vernars grounds out to third, 5-3.

Caden Koerbaucher flies to centerfield. Runners at the corners.

DJ Jett reaches first. Runner at first and second.

Logan Kohler reaches first on a fielder's choice, 4-6. 1 out.

Luke Finn hit by pitch.

Top 6

Knights 7, Ropes 0. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Solomon Washington out.

Chris McElvain walks. Pitching change. Gunner Morris to mound.

Zach Boze grounds out to shortstop, 6-3. 2 outs.

Peyton Pennington singles to left field, thrown out attempting second. RBI. Vrabel scores. Knights 7, Ropes 0. 1 out.

Carter Vrabel singles to left field.

Bottom 5

Knights 6, Ropes 0. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors

Scout Sanders grounds out to third base, 5-3.

Christian Ruebeck lines out to shortstop for an unassisted double play. 2 outs.

Ethan Mann hit by pitch. Runners at first and second.

Kalen Clark singles to right field.

Top 5

Knights 6, Ropes 0. 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors.

Baylor Jones out.

Michael Tennie walks on a full count. Pitching change. Ryan Free in to pitch.

Luke Jones hits a no-doubt 3-run homer to left field. Knights 6, Ropes 0.

Quinton Morris singles to centerfield. Runners at first and second.

Solomon Washington flies out to left field. 2 outs.

Chris McElvain singles to centerfield.

Zach Boze flies out to centerfield. 1 out.

Bottom 4

Knights 3, Ropes 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Nick Vernars strikes out.

Caden Koerbaucher out. 2 outs.

DJ Jett strikes out. 1 out.

Top 4

Buy Photo Nick Vernars of Frozen Ropes-Florence runs to first base after hitting against the Nashville Knights during Tuesday's Connie Mack World Series second-round game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matthew Asher/Carlsbad Current-Argus)

Knights 3, Ropes 0. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors.

Payton Pennington pops out to centerfield.

Carter Vrabel hits into a 5-6 fielder's choice. 2 outs.

Baylor Jones walks

Wild pitch. Run scores. Knights 3, Ropes 0.

Michael Tennie hits into a fielder's choice, 6-4. Runners at the corners. 1 out.

Luke Jones hits an RBI single to centerfield. Washington scores. Knights 2, Ropes 0.

Quinton Morris singles to left field. Runners at the corners. Pitching change. Ryan Free in to pitch.

Solomon Washington singles to centerfield.

Bottom 3

Knights 1, Ropes 0. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Logan Kohler grounds out to a 6-4-3 double play.

Luke Finn hit by pitch. Runners at first and second

Scout Sanders singles to centerfield.

Christian Ruebeck lines out to third. 1 out.

Top 3

Knights 1, Ropes 0. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Chris McElvain flies out to centerfield.

Zach Boze pops out to second base. 2 outs.

#4 flies out to left field. 1 out.

Top 1

Buy Photo Chris McElvain of the Nashville Knights rounds second base after hitting a solo home run against Frozen Ropes-Florence during Tuesday's Connie Mack World Series second-round game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matthew Asher/Carlsbad Current-Argus)

Chris McElvain hits a no-doubt home run over left field. Knights 1, Ropes 0.

Starting lineup and batting order for the Knights:

Peyton Pennington (4), Zach Boze (8), Chris McElvain (DH), Solomon Washington (7), QUinton Morris (2), Luke Jones (3), Michael Tennie (9), Baylor Jones (5), Carter Vrabel (6), Christian Hebesholz (1)

Starting lineup and batting order for the Frozen Ropes:

Scout Sanders (7), Luke Finn (4), Logan Kohler (5), DJ Jett (8), Caden Koerbaucher (2), Nick Vernars (9), Kalen Clark (3), Ethan Mann (6), Christian Ruebeck (DH), Chase Peterson (1)

Tuesday consolation games

Florida Legends 4, 4-Corners Frackers 2

Frozen Ropes-Thornton 11, South Troy Dodgers 10

Phenom Texas 8, Cheyenne Post Six 7