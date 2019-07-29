CLOSE Matthew Asher reviews the Pasta New Mexico (green chile chicken Alfredo) served at the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, NM. Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus, Carlsbad Current-Argus

FARMINGTON – While hot dogs, popcorn and nachos are the staples of any sporting event in the U.S. there comes a time when spectators want to have a change of pace and try something unique.

Baseball parks across America are known for their signature recipes depending on the local cuisine and at the Connie Mack World Series in New Mexico, Ricketts Park is no different.

Eva Armenta, the head chef for the Connie Mack World Series, spends every day at Ricketts Park for the tournament and knows the importance of variety.

"I would always get tired of hot dogs, nachos and Frito pies so we just wanted to do something different," Armenta said.

Each day of the championship round the concession stand offers a different special dinner for the evening games. Sunday's dinner was Pasta New Mexico: a green chile chicken alfredo pasta with Texas Toast.

Using spaghetti as the base, the dish featured grilled chicken cooked in a green chile alfredo sauce. The pasta was cooked properly and the green chile, while flavorful, doesn't have the heat typically associated with green chile, something Armenta did on purpose.

"It has green chile from Hatch," Armenta said. "We have a lot of people that aren't from here so they'd probably (not like the extra spiciness)."

For anyone wondering why Hatch green chile is so beloved in New Mexico but doesn't like extra spicy food, this was a great way to introduce them to the New Mexican cuisine.

Armenta plans to continue this tradition of nightly specials aslong as she's helping out with the tournament.

