Frozen Ropes-Florence leads South Troy Dodgers 13-2 after 3 1/2 innings

Midland Redskins lead Phenom Texas 6-1 after four innings

Austin Simmons of the 4-Corners Frackers gets tagged out trying to steal second base against Adam Schneider of the Midland Redskins during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Austin Simmons of the 4-Corners Frackers gets tagged out trying to steal second base against Adam Schneider of the Midland Redskins during Friday’s Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Dawson Walls of the 4-Corners Frackers pumps the brakes near first base against the Midland Redskins during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Dawson Walls of the 4-Corners Frackers pumps the brakes near first base against the Midland Redskins during Friday’s Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Dominic Tamez is greeted by teammates on way back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the 4-Corners Frackers during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Dominic Tamez is greeted by teammates on way back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the 4-Corners Frackers during Friday’s Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Coby Grimsley of Frozen Ropes-Thornton gets hit by a pitch against the South Troy Dodgers during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Coby Grimsley of Frozen Ropes-Thornton gets hit by a pitch against the South Troy Dodgers during Friday’s Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Avery Pascucci of the South Troy Dodgers runs down the first base line for an infield single against Frozen Ropes-Thornton during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Avery Pascucci of the South Troy Dodgers runs down the first base line for an infield single against Frozen Ropes-Thornton during Friday’s Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Casey Curtin of Frozen Ropes-Thornton gets picked off near home plate and is tagged out by Derek Haughey of the South Troy Dodgers during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Casey Curtin of Frozen Ropes-Thornton gets picked off near home plate and is tagged out by Derek Haughey of the South Troy Dodgers during Friday’s Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Farmington Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Josh Bartolacci of Phenom Texas completes a 4-6-3 double play against the Southern California Renegades during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Josh Bartolacci of Phenom Texas completes a 4-6-3 double play against the Southern California Renegades during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Wyatt Johnson of the Southern California Renegades fires a pitch against Phenom Texas Baseball during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Wyatt Johnson of the Southern California Renegades fires a pitch against Phenom Texas Baseball during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Sean Stephens of Phenom Texas beats the throw to second base against Alex Sardina of the Southern California Renegades during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Sean Stephens of Phenom Texas beats the throw to second base against Alex Sardina of the Southern California Renegades during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Henry Wallen of the Florida Legends scores a run against Cheyenne Post 6 during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Henry Wallen of the Florida Legends scores a run against Cheyenne Post 6 during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Nico Vite of Cheyenne Post 6 crushes a three-run home run against the Florida Legends during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Nico Vite of Cheyenne Post 6 crushes a three-run home run against the Florida Legends during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Nate Vondy of Cheyenne Post 6 fires a pitch against the Florida Legends during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington.
Nate Vondy of Cheyenne Post 6 fires a pitch against the Florida Legends during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Worley Field in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Jaden Lasley of the Nashville Knights throws a pitch against the South Troy Dodgers during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Jaden Lasley of the Nashville Knights throws a pitch against the South Troy Dodgers during Friday's Connie Mack World Series pool play game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
