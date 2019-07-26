CLOSE
Midland Redskins 13, 4-Corners Frackers 5 (in five innings)
Frozen Ropes-Thornton 4, South Troy Dodgers 3
D-BAT Elite Griffis 11, Cheyenne Post 2
Midland Redskins 13, 4-Corners Frackers 5 (in five innings)
Frozen Ropes-Thornton 4, South Troy Dodgers 3
D-BAT Elite Griffis 11, Cheyenne Post 2
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.