FARMINGTON — The Connie Mack World Series pool play field is all set.

The matchups were decided during this morning’s manager meeting, breaking up the 12 teams into three pools (A, B, C).

The 4-Corners Frackers will take on the two-time defending CMWS champion Midland Redskins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Worley Field.

The South Troy Dodgers will face Frozen Ropes-Thornton at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Farmington Sports Complex, while Cheyenne Post 6 and D-BAT Elite Griffis will do battle at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ricketts Park.

All 12 teams will play three pool play games, which will determine championship bracket seedings.

Buy Photo Garrett Parker of the 4-Corners Frackers fires a pitch during the Connie Mack City Tournament on Tuesday, July 9 at Ricketts Park in Farmington. the 4-Corners Frackers are the host team this year. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Pool play schedule

Friday

4-Corners Frackers vs. Midland Redskins, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field

South Troy Dodgers vs. Frozen Ropes-Thornton, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. D-BAT Elite Griffis, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park

Nashville Knights vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Phenom (Texas) Baseball vs. Southern California Renegades, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field

Florida Legends vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park

4-Corners Frackers vs. Phenom Baseball, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Florida Legends, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field

South Troy Dodgers vs. Nashville Knights, 5:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park

Saturday

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Colton Nighthawks, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

South Troy Dodgers vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field

Midland Redskins vs. Phenom Baseball, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park

Midland Redskins vs. Southern California Renegades, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

D-BAT Elite Griffis vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field

Frozen Ropes-Thornton vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park

D-BAT Elite Griffis vs. Florida Legends, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Frozen Ropes-Thornton vs. Nashville Knights, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field

4-Corners Frackers vs. Southern California Renegades, 7 p.m. at Ricketts Park

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times.