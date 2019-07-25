2018 Piedra Vista graduate returns to Farmington on Wednesday, eyes third straight CMWS title with Midland Redskins. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — The Connie Mack World Series pool play field is all set.
The matchups were decided during this morning’s manager meeting, breaking up the 12 teams into three pools (A, B, C).
The 4-Corners Frackers will take on the two-time defending CMWS champion Midland Redskins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Worley Field.
The South Troy Dodgers will face Frozen Ropes-Thornton at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Farmington Sports Complex, while Cheyenne Post 6 and D-BAT Elite Griffis will do battle at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ricketts Park.
All 12 teams will play three pool play games, which will determine championship bracket seedings.
Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6, which won the Mountain West regional title, arrived at Farmington Civic Center on Wednesday. Team will make CMWS debut. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Pool play schedule
Friday
4-Corners Frackers vs. Midland Redskins, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field
South Troy Dodgers vs. Frozen Ropes-Thornton, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
Cheyenne Post 6 vs. D-BAT Elite Griffis, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park
Nashville Knights vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
Phenom (Texas) Baseball vs. Southern California Renegades, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field
Florida Legends vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park
4-Corners Frackers vs. Phenom Baseball, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Florida Legends, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field
South Troy Dodgers vs. Nashville Knights, 5:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park
Saturday
Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Colton Nighthawks, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
South Troy Dodgers vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field
Midland Redskins vs. Phenom Baseball, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park
Midland Redskins vs. Southern California Renegades, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
D-BAT Elite Griffis vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field
Frozen Ropes-Thornton vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park
D-BAT Elite Griffis vs. Florida Legends, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
Frozen Ropes-Thornton vs. Nashville Knights, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field
4-Corners Frackers vs. Southern California Renegades, 7 p.m. at Ricketts Park
Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter at @MattH_717.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.