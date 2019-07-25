CLOSE

2018 Piedra Vista graduate returns to Farmington on Wednesday, eyes third straight CMWS title with Midland Redskins.

FARMINGTON — The Connie Mack World Series pool play field is all set.

The matchups were decided during this morning’s manager meeting, breaking up the 12 teams into three pools (A, B, C).

The 4-Corners Frackers will take on the two-time defending CMWS champion Midland Redskins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Worley Field.

The South Troy Dodgers will face Frozen Ropes-Thornton at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Farmington Sports Complex, while Cheyenne Post 6 and D-BAT Elite Griffis will do battle at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ricketts Park.

All 12 teams will play three pool play games, which will determine championship bracket seedings.

Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6, which won the Mountain West regional title, arrived at Farmington Civic Center on Wednesday. Team will make CMWS debut.

Pool play schedule

Friday

4-Corners Frackers vs. Midland Redskins, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field

South Troy Dodgers vs. Frozen Ropes-Thornton, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. D-BAT Elite Griffis, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park

Nashville Knights vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Phenom (Texas) Baseball vs. Southern California Renegades, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field

Florida Legends vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park

4-Corners Frackers vs. Phenom Baseball, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Florida Legends, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field

South Troy Dodgers vs. Nashville Knights, 5:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park

Saturday

Cheyenne Post 6 vs. Colton Nighthawks, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

South Troy Dodgers vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field

Midland Redskins vs. Phenom Baseball, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park

Midland Redskins vs. Southern California Renegades, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

D-BAT Elite Griffis vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field

Frozen Ropes-Thornton vs. Frozen Ropes-Florence, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park

D-BAT Elite Griffis vs. Florida Legends, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex

Frozen Ropes-Thornton vs. Nashville Knights, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field

4-Corners Frackers vs. Southern California Renegades, 7 p.m. at Ricketts Park

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter at @MattH_717.

PHOTOS: Teams arrive for 2019 Connie Mack World Series
Teams for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series arrive for the tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Teams for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series arrive for the tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, gives a high-five to a player at the team arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, gives a high-five to a player at the team arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
The 4-Corners Frackers are one of 12 teams competing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series.
The 4-Corners Frackers are one of 12 teams competing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series.
Nashville Knights player Isaac Crabb, left, completes the check in process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Nashville Knights player Isaac Crabb, left, completes the check-in process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, and members of the Farmington High School Kelly Greens dance team, welcome teams to the annual baseball tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Mack, the Connie Mack World Series mascot, and members of the Farmington High School Kelly Greens dance team, welcome teams to the annual baseball tournament on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Fans of D-BAT Elite Griffis welcome the team to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Fans of D-BAT Elite Griffis welcome the team to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Members of the 4-Corners Frackers arrive on July 24 to the Farmington Civic Center for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series in Farmington.
Members of the 4-Corners Frackers arrive on July 24 to the Farmington Civic Center for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series in Farmington.
Teams playing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series receive a welcome to Farmington during the arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
Teams playing in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series received a welcome to Farmington during the arrival event on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center.
From left, Tess Snyder, Cy Snyder, Avery Sandefer and Ali Hudgens carry their signs to greet Phenom Baseball to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 in Farmington.
From left, Tess Snyder, Cy Snyder, Avery Sandefer and Ali Hudgens carry their signs to greet Phenom Baseball to the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 in Farmington.
4-Corners Frackers player Terrell Hudson, center, waits to complete the registration process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center in Farmington.
4-Corners Frackers player Terrell Hudson, center, waits to complete the registration process for the 2019 Connie Mack World Series on July 24 at the Farmington Civic Center in Farmington.
