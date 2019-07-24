Down 2-1, 4-Corners Frackers do damage on the bases in the fifth inning to top the Oilers 5-2 in Friday’s championship series at Ricketts Park. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Twelve of the best amateur baseball teams from across the country will converge on Farmington this week for the annual Connie Mack World Series.
Here's a breakdown of all 12 squads.
4-Corners Frackers
Hometown: Farmington, New Mexico
Region: Host
Connie Mack World Series Appearances: 4 (for any 4-Corners team)
CMWS Titles: Zero
2019 Record: 29-4
Coach: Sean Trotter
Key players to watch: Nate Swarts, Bradon Zastrow, Treston Shallenberger
Midland Redskins
Hometown: Cincinati, Ohio
Region: Automatic bid
CMWS Appearances: 37
CMWS titles: 15 (including back-to-back titles in 2017, 2018)
2019 record: 41-4
Coach: Dave Evans
Key players to watch: Chase Silseth, Jared Godman, Adam Schneider, Morgan Colopy
Nashville Knights
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Region: Mid-America
CMWS Appearances: 3
CMWS titles: Zero
2019 record: 19-4
Coach: Eric Fruechtmeyer
Key players to watch: Payton Pennington, Chris McElvain, Quinton Morris, Solomon Washington
Southern California Renegades
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Region: Automatic bid
CMWS Appearances: 9
CMWS titles: 1 (2012)
2019 record: 31-5
Coach: Si Pettrow
Key players to watch: Luke Spillane, JP Corrigan, Julian Aguiar, Wyatt Johnson
Florida Legends
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Region: Michigan
CMWS Appearances: 9
CMWS titles: Zero
2019 record: 13-2
Coach: Carlos Marti
Key players to watch: Carlos Perez, Jorge Corona, Edgardo Villegas, Nolan Santos, Knicko Billings
South Troy Dodgers
Hometown: Troy, New York
Region: Atlantic Coast
CMWS Appearances: 11
CMWS titles: Zero (runner-up in 2000)
2019 record: 24-7-1
Coach: Kevin Rogers
Key players to watch: Joe Wozny, Derek Houghey, Drew Carroll
Colton Nighthawks
Hometown: Colton, California
Region: West
CMWS Appearances: 3
CMWS Titles: Zero
2019 Record: 56-6
Coach: Ruben Montano
Key players to watch: Devyn Lopez, Angel Mendoza, Isaac Mendez, Tyson Heaton, Nick Pena
D-BAT Elite Griffis
Hometown: North Dallas, Texas
Region: Automatic bid
CMWS Appearances: 17 (for any D-BAT team)
CMWS Titles: 1 (D-BAT Gallegos in 2014)
2019 Record: 21-9-2
Coach: Cade Griffis
Key players to watch: Nate Rombach, Peyton Graham, Chad Brown
Frozen-Ropes Florence
Hometown: McKinney, TX
Region: Houston
CMWS Appearances: 6
CMWS Titles: Zero
2019 Record: 32-5
Coach: Danny Florence
Frozen Ropes (TX) Thornton
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
Region: South Plains
CMWS Appearances: Zero
2019 record: 31-11-2
Coach: Corey Thornton
Key players to watch: Travis Belz, Campbell Sullivan, Tyler McShane, Zach Henry
Cheyenne Post 6
Hometown: Cheyenne, Wyoming
Region: Mountain West
CMWS Appearances: Zero
2019 record: 50-21
Coach: Ty Lain
Key players to watch: Max Pedroza, Cody Brooks, Nico Vite
Phenom Baseball
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Region: Dallas
CMWS Appearances: Zero
2019 Record: 25-5
Coach: Jim Gatewood
Key players to watch: Grant Lake, Sean Stephens, Jack Lynch
