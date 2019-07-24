CLOSE

Down 2-1, 4-Corners Frackers do damage on the bases in the fifth inning to top the Oilers 5-2 in Friday’s championship series at Ricketts Park. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Twelve of the best amateur baseball teams from across the country will converge on Farmington this week for the annual Connie Mack World Series. 

Here's a breakdown of all 12 squads. 

4-Corners Frackers

Hometown: Farmington, New Mexico

Region: Host

Connie Mack World Series Appearances: 4 (for any 4-Corners team)

CMWS Titles: Zero

2019 Record: 29-4

Coach: Sean Trotter

Key players to watch: Nate Swarts, Bradon Zastrow, Treston Shallenberger

Midland Redskins

Hometown: Cincinati, Ohio

Region: Automatic bid

CMWS Appearances: 37

CMWS titles: 15 (including back-to-back titles in 2017, 2018)

2019 record: 41-4

Coach: Dave Evans

Key players to watch: Chase Silseth, Jared Godman, Adam Schneider, Morgan Colopy

Nashville Knights

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Region: Mid-America

CMWS Appearances: 3

CMWS titles: Zero

2019 record: 19-4

Coach: Eric Fruechtmeyer

Key players to watch: Payton Pennington, Chris McElvain, Quinton Morris, Solomon Washington

Southern California Renegades

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Region: Automatic bid

CMWS Appearances: 9

CMWS titles: 1 (2012)

2019 record: 31-5

Coach: Si Pettrow

Key players to watch: Luke Spillane, JP Corrigan, Julian Aguiar, Wyatt Johnson

Florida Legends

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Region: Michigan

CMWS Appearances: 9

CMWS titles: Zero

2019 record: 13-2

Coach: Carlos Marti

Key players to watch: Carlos Perez, Jorge Corona, Edgardo Villegas, Nolan Santos, Knicko Billings

South Troy Dodgers

Hometown: Troy, New York

Region: Atlantic Coast

CMWS Appearances: 11

CMWS titles: Zero (runner-up in 2000)

2019 record: 24-7-1

Coach: Kevin Rogers

Key players to watch: Joe Wozny, Derek Houghey, Drew Carroll

Colton Nighthawks

Hometown: Colton, California

Region: West

CMWS Appearances: 3

CMWS Titles: Zero

2019 Record: 56-6

Coach: Ruben Montano

Key players to watch: Devyn Lopez, Angel Mendoza, Isaac Mendez, Tyson Heaton, Nick Pena

D-BAT Elite Griffis

Hometown: North Dallas, Texas

Region: Automatic bid

CMWS Appearances: 17 (for any D-BAT team)

CMWS Titles: 1 (D-BAT Gallegos in 2014)

2019 Record: 21-9-2

Coach: Cade Griffis

Key players to watch: Nate Rombach, Peyton Graham, Chad Brown

Frozen-Ropes Florence

Hometown: McKinney, TX

Region: Houston

CMWS Appearances: 6

CMWS Titles: Zero

2019 Record: 32-5

Coach: Danny Florence

Frozen Ropes (TX) Thornton

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Region: South Plains

CMWS Appearances: Zero

2019 record: 31-11-2

Coach: Corey Thornton

Key players to watch: Travis Belz, Campbell Sullivan, Tyler McShane, Zach Henry

Cheyenne Post 6

Hometown: Cheyenne, Wyoming

Region: Mountain West

CMWS Appearances: Zero

2019 record: 50-21

Coach: Ty Lain

Key players to watch: Max Pedroza, Cody Brooks, Nico Vite

Phenom Baseball

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Region: Dallas

CMWS Appearances: Zero

2019 Record: 25-5

Coach: Jim Gatewood

Key players to watch: Grant Lake, Sean Stephens, Jack Lynch

Noah Armstrong of the Oilers throws a pitch against 4C-18 during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Noah Armstrong of the Oilers throws a pitch against 4C-18 during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
4C-18's Austin Simmons makes contact at the plate against the Oilers during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
4C-18's Austin Simmons makes contact at the plate against the Oilers during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Alex Kuhn of the Oilers is welcomed back to the dugout after scoring a run against 4C-18 during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Alex Kuhn of the Oilers is welcomed back to the dugout after scoring a run against 4C-18 during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Emilio Pardo of 4C-18 throws to first base for an out against the Oilers during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Emilio Pardo of 4C-18 throws to first base for an out against the Oilers during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Dalton Thatcher of 4C-18 makes contact at the plate against the Oilers during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Dalton Thatcher of 4C-18 makes contact at the plate against the Oilers during Friday's City Tournament championship series at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
