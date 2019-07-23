Team arrivals
The 4-Corners Frackers are slated to arrive at the Farmington Civic Center at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The remaining 11 teams will start arriving throughout the afternoon and evening Wednesday, starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.
CMWS parade
The 2019 parade begins at 10 a.m. Thursday along Main Street in downtown Farmington.
Main Street will be closed from Airport Drive to Butler Avenue, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The parade will travel east, starting at the intersection of Main St. and Auburn Avenue. It will end at Ricketts Park at 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road.
Coach's Fungo
In the Coach's Fungo event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Ricketts Park, each coach will hit the ball to a stationary target to four positions in the infield, plus one stationary target in center field.
They can also attempt to hit the ball over the wall. Coaches will also hit a catcher popup that must be deemed catch-able by a judge.
Each coach will hit two balls to each infield target and one ball to all other targets.
The coach with the most points at the end will be the winner.
Home run derby
A player from each of the 12 teams will compete in the home run derby, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each participant has two minutes to hit as many home runs as possible. They'll receive one point per home run, two points for each home run that hits the scoreboard.
If something out of a player's control happens, such as a broken bat, the clock stops and then starts up again once that issue is resolved.
The top four remaining players will compete in the final round, again hitting as many home runs as possible in two minutes.
Whoever hits the most home runs wins. In the event of a tie in the final round, an additional 90 seconds will be added to decide the winner.
Opening ceremonies will commence at 7:30 p.m., as the 2019 CMWS Hall of Fame class will be inducted. For extended coverage on opening ceremonies, visit daily-times.com.
Pool play schedule
Friday
A1 vs. A2, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
4-Corners Frackers vs. B2, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field
C1 vs. C2, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park
A3 vs. A4, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
B3 vs. B4, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field
C3 vs. C4, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park
4-Corners Frackers vs. B3, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
C1 vs. C3, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field
A1 vs. A3, 7 p.m. at Ricketts Park
Saturday
C1 vs. C4, 9:30 a.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
A3 vs. A4, 9:30 a.m. at Worley Field
B2 vs. B3, 9:30 a.m. at Ricketts Park
B2 vs. B4, 1:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
C2 vs. C4, 1:30 p.m. at Worley Field
A2 vs. A4, 1:30 p.m. at Ricketts Park
C2 vs. C3, 5:30 p.m. at Farmington Sports Complex
A2 vs. A3, 5:30 p.m. at Worley Field
4-Corners Frackers vs. B4, 7 p.m. at Ricketts Park
Note: The 4-Corners Frackers are Team B1 in Pool B. The full list of pool play matchups will be announced at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Visit www.daily-times.com to see that list.
The time limit for each pool play game is 2 1/2 hours, regardless of the outcome. Pool play will decide where teams will be seeded in the championship bracket.
Head-to-head competition will be the first way to decide a tiebreaker. Total team runs allowed and total team runs scored are the next two ways in deciding a tiebreaker. A game draw or coin flip will be the fourth way to decide a tiebreaker.
After seedings are decided, championship bracket play starts Sunday at Ricketts Park and will last through Saturday, Aug. 3.
Ticket prices
Single game
$3 per student, $4 per adult
Two games
$4 per student, $5 per adult
Pool play weekend pass
$10 each
Parking: free
Concessions
Food
Hot dog, $1.50
Chili cheese dog, $3
Nathan’s hot dog, $2.50
Nathan’s chili cheese dog, $4
Frito pie $4.50
Nachos or chili cheese Nachos with jalapeños, $4
Pretzel with cheese, $3
Turkey sandwich or wrap with lays chips, $4
Spaghetti and meatball plate with a dinner roll, $4
Fat Boys sandwich, $5
Meatball sub with lays chips, $6
Turkey salad, $6 for a small and $8 for a large
Kids turkey and cheese or ham and cheese sandwich with lays chips, $3.50
Drinks
Bottled water, $2
Sodas (Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq’s Root Beer, Fanta Orange), $2 for 24 ounces and $3 for 32 ounces
Peach Ambrosia, $5
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea, $5
Powerade (blue, purple, yellow and red), $2
Candy and snacks
Candy bars, $1.50
Cotton Candy, $3
Cinnamon Churro, $2
Pickle, $1
Popcorn, $1 for a small and $2.50 for a large
Kettle corn, $6
Shelled peanuts, $3
Chips (Lays, nacho or ranch flavored Doritos, Cheetos), $1
David’s Original Sunflower seeds, $1
Suckers or gum, 50 cents
Pickle juice, 25 cents
Ice cream
Fat Boy ice cream sandwich, $2
Aspen Leaf frozen yogurt (cookie madness, cotton candy, Georgia peach, pomegranate raspberry), $3
Waffle cone, $3
Nestle Toll House ice cream sandwich, $2
Kit Kat drum stick, $2
Root beer float, $3
CMWS-sponsored local eateries
Los Hermanitos Restaurant (3501 E. Main St. A)
Los Hermanitos Del Oeste (2400 W. Main St.)
Los Rios Cafe (915 Farmington Ave.)
The Chile Pod (121 W. Main St.)
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill (4009 E. Main St.)
Clancy’s Irish Cantina (2701 E. 20th St.)
The Spare Rib BBQ Company (1700 E. Main St.)
Taco Box (777 W. Broadway)
CMWS-sponsored regional and national chains
Durango Joe’s Coffee (two locations on E. Main St., one location at 1501 E. 20th St., one location at 1245 W. Apache St.)
Si Senor Restaurant (4015 E. 30th St.)
McDonald’s (two locations on E. Main Street, one location on W. Main St.)
Wingstop (303 E. Main St.)
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers (4530 E. Main St.)
Domino’s (3501 E. Main St. and 725 W. Main St.)
Chipotle Mexican Grill (4906 E. Main St.)
Chick-fil-A (4910 E. Main St.)
Jimmy John’s (3060 E. 20th St.)
Baskin-Robbins (3030 E. Main St.)
Other notable eateries, coffee shops
Three Rivers Pizzeria (107 E. Main St.)
St. Clair Winery & Bistro (5150 E. Main St.)
Cosmic Cafe (220 W. Main St.)
Oso Grande Coffee Company (2214 San Juan Blvd.)
Francisca’s (1000 N. Butler Ave.)
Boon’s Family Tai BBQ (321 W. Main St.)
Past CMWS champions
1965 - Steinfeld Pickle Co. (OR)
1966 - Tordena (CA) Bullets
1967 - Long Beach (CA) Cardinals
1968 - Wilson Freight (Ohio)
1969 - Bellflower-Compton (CA) Giants
1970 - Dallas (Texas) Kips
1971 - Dallas (Texas) Kips
1972 - Compton (CA) Mohawks
1973 - Great Western (CA) Cardinals
1974 - Carpets by Jim Smith (MI)
1975 - Great Western (CA) Cardinals
1976 - Boys Club (Texas)
1977 - South Lexington (KY)
1978 - Sachem Athletics (NY)
1979 - Pequods (IL)
1980 - Means Stamping (MI)
1981 - Moose Club (MA)
1982 - Musser’s (IL) Mohawks
1983 - Dallas (Texas) Police Association
1984 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1985 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1986 - Norwalk-Cerritos (CA) Birds
1987 - Mary Star (CA)
1988 - Jannsen Refrigeration (MI)
1989 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1990 - Dallas (Texas) Mustangs
1991 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1992 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1993 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1994 - Carolina (Puerto Rico) Raiders
1995 - Dallas (Texas) Mustangs
1996 - Dallas (Texas) Mustangs
1997 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1998 - Midland (OH) Redskins
1999 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2000 - Encinita (CA) Reds
2001 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2002 - Long Beach (CA) Cardinals
2003 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2004 - Midland (OH) Redskins
2005 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2006 - Arizona Firebirds
2007 - Midland (OH) Redskins
2008 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2009 - Midland (OH) Redskins
2010 - Midland (OH) Redskins
2011 - Midland (OH) Redskins
2012 - Southern California Renegades
2013 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2014 - D-BAT (Texas) Gallegos
2015 - East Cobb (GA) Yankees
2016 - Dallas (Texas) Tigers and East Cobb (GA) Yankees named co-champions
2017 - Midland (OH) Redskins
2018 - Midland (OH) Redskins
