Scorpion Invitational underway at Ricketts Park

FARMINGTON − Several local high school baseball teams are taking part in the Scorpion Invitational Tournament, which got off to a slow start Thursday afternoon at Ricketts Park.

Meantime, the Bloomfield High baseball team continues to have an outstanding start to its season, coming off a win over Valencia early in the week.

In local softball action, Piedra Vista extended its unbeaten start to the season after a blowout win over Shiprock.

Here's a look at some of the scores from local and area high school baseball and softball games this week.

Baseball

FARMINGTON 8, Aztec 2

Farmington's Hunter Martin drove in a pair of runs while going 3 for 3 at the plate Thursday night in an 8-2 win over Aztec in an opening round game of the Scorpion Invitational at Ricketts Park.

The win advances Farmington into a second round winners bracket matchup Friday at 4:30 p.m. against Uintah (Utah) High School. The Utes defeated George Washington (Colo.) High in an opening round game by a final of 11-3.

In addition to scoring a pair of runs, Martin also had a double, triple and home run in Thursday's win, which improved Farmington's record to 5-2 on the season. The loss is the second in a row for the Tigers, dropping its record to 5-3 on the season. Aztec will face George Washington in a losers bracket match Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Chris Stocking also scored twice for the Scorpions, as did Jorden Pope.

PIEDRA VISTA 8, Smoky Hill 0

Kaden Peace drove in three runs and Dax Vigil threw seven shutout innings as Piedra Vista handled Smoky Hill (Colo.) High in Thursday's opening game of the Scorpion Invitational Tournament at Ricketts Park.

The Panthers will move on to the second round, where they will face Grants, which beat Pueblo West (Colo) by a final of 11-4. Game time for that second round matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Ricketts Park.

The tournament got off to a shaky start on Thursday due to rainy weather overnight which forced the grounds crews at Ricketts to have the field ready to play. The game between Piedra Vista and Smoky Hill was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. didn't get started until shortly after 1 p.m.

The Panthers wasted little time getting on the board, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning, followed by a pair of runs in the second before tacking on another run in the third.

Peace led the offense for Piedra Vista, going 3 for 5 from the plate, twice driving in Keenan Bejar before allowing Kendrick Aragon to score in a four-run fifth inning that blew the game wide open.

Meantime, Vigil was super on the mound, striking out five batters and allowing only four hits in a complete game performance. Vigil threw only 86 pitches as the Panthers improved to 6-2 on the current season.

BLOOMFIELD 5, Valencia 3

The Bloomfield High School baseball team opened up a 5-0 lead through the first three innings against Valencia and held on for a 5-3 win at home on Tuesday afternoon, improving the Bobcats record on the season to 5-1.

Sophomore Blake Spencer pitched four innings and gave up only three runs before turning the ball over to Trae Woods, who threw three scoreless innings to preserve the win.

Drew Perez went 3 for 4 at the plate to pace the Bobcats offense.

Valencia has now lost four in a row and drops to 5-6 on the season.

Bloomfield will be back in action Friday at noon, hosting Albuquerque Academy.

Softball

PIEDRA VISTA 18 & 21, Shiprock 1 & 0

The Piedra Vista High School softball team remained unbeaten this season, scoring a pair of blowout wins over Shiprock in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon at the Farmington Sports Complex.

Despite giving up a first inning home run to Niyeli Walker-Collins, the Lady Panthers still rolled to an 18-1 victory in the first game of the twin bill before rolling over the Lady Chieftains 21-0 in the nightcap. Piedra Vista scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, before adding on 13 more in the bottom of the second.

Emma Lovato had four RBI in the game, going 2 for 3 at the plate and scoring a pair of runs. Brielle Sledge also drove in four runs to lead the Lady Panthers.

Pitchers Brookelynne Cadrain and Ayanna Stevens combined to give up only a pair of hits in the opening game, striking out seven before the game was haled due to the run rule.

In the nightcap, Piedra Vista's offense again scored early and often in a 21-0 rout.

Adryanna Snyder drove in five runs and hit one of four home runs for the Lady Panthers in the shortened contest. Cadrain added a pair of home runs to the score while Taquira Wood also hit a home run.

Piedra Vista scored 16 times in the bottom of the first inning while starting pitcher Landry Bales threw two innings and struck out five before she was replaced by Stevens, who proceeded to strike out the side in the top of the third inning.

Piedra Vista, currently ranked second behind only Centennial High in the state's 5A classification by MaxPreps, has outscored its opponents by an average margin of more than 12-1 through the first ten games of the season.

The Lady Panthers will be on the road next week in Chandler, Ariz. to take part in the Hamilton Huskies Invitational beginning Thursday, Mar. 23 to face Red Mountain (Ariz.) High. The Lady Lions were state semifinalists last year in the Class 6A state championships and are off to a 5-1 start this season.