Carlsbad's Trevor Rogers gets first MLB victory in just his second start for the Marlins

Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad's Trevor Rogers again showed he can play against some of the top professional baseball players following his second start with the Miami Marlins, notching his first win (5-3 over the New York Mets) at the Major League level on Monday.

Rogers thew five innings, gave up two runs on five hits and struck out five.

The victory came just six days after Rogers made his MLB debut facing the Mets in New York.

Like his first outing, Rogers ran into some trouble and got out of it.

After allowing two runs in the bottom of the third inning, coming off an RBI double and a sacrifice fly, he responded with back-to-back scoreless innings - with runners on third base both times.

The Mets had a chance to score in the fourth inning with Robinson Cano on third base, but a heads up play by Diaz at first caught Cano in a rundown and kept New York's lead to two runs.

With two outs and a runner on third during the fifth inning, Rogers got New York’s Wilson Ramos to pop up to shallow centerfield, where shortstop Jonathan Villar made the catch to close the inning.

"He made an amazing catch to track that ball down," Rogers said. "That's the type of ball that's iffy because you know you made a good pitch but it looks like it's going to fall (for a hit). He did a really good job tracking that ball down."

Miami (15-15) pulled ahead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to secure the win over New York (15-20).

Rogers said there were both positives and negatives against playing the same team back-to-back.

"I had a game plan going up against them, but they already know my stuff and the way I go about attacking the zone," he said. "I still have a lot to learn, so I'll make some adjustments."

