Buy Photo Marcus Maldonado of Strike Zone throws to first base for an out against the 4-C ClubSox during Thursday’s game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. The All-City tournament starts on Monday. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Five area baseball squads will do battle this week to secure a spot in the 2019 Connie Mack World Series.

Strike Zone, the Connie Mack Oilers, 4C-17 and 4C-18 and the Sting will compete in the double-elimination tournament.

Strike Zone and 4C-17 will square off at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the Oilers and 4C-18 at 8 p.m. Monday.

The Sting have a first-round bye and will face the Oilers/4C-18 winner at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Strike Zone/4C-17 winner will have a second-round bye on Tuesday.

All tournament games will be played Monday through Friday at Ricketts Park.

Whichever team wins the tournament will earn an automatic bid for the CMWS.

This year’s CMWS bracket will now feature a 12-team pool, all of which compete in pool play July 26 and 27 to determine seedings for double-elimination championship bracket play July 28 through Aug. 3.