Farmington Frackers overcome 7-0 deficit in 7th inning to win 8-7 in Thursday’s season opener at Ricketts Park. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Even with a giant deficit staring them in the face, the Farmington Frackers continue to fight.

And some way, somehow, they’re pulling off the unthinkable — down 7-0 on Thursday, 8-2 on Friday.

They’re pulling off crazy, come-from-behind victories in later innings - winning 8-7 on Thursday, 9-8 on Friday. 

They’re chipping away at deficits, knocking in that extra two-run double, scoring that extra run off a passed ball.

“Every run we can get, we’ll take. We’ve just got to keep poking away when we get into big deficits like that,” said right fielder Deylan Pigford, who drove in the game-winning RBI on Friday.

That’s what transpired in Farmington’s first two games of 2019.

“We’re like the underdogs in that situation. People on teams don’t really see that, they’re not prepared for that. Later on (in games), we go and fight, and it shows our true colors,” said outfielder Zach Reid, who scored the game-winning run on Thursday. “It’s been crazy, it’s been a lot of fun. These guys, they don’t stop when we’re down. We just keep fighting and fighting.”

PHOTOS: Farmington Frackers vs. Boulder Collegians | June 7
Deylan Pigford of the Farmington Frackers is welcomed back to the dugout by teammate Cedric Reynaud after Pigford hit a solo home run against the Boulder Collegians during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Deylan Pigford of the Farmington Frackers is welcomed back to the dugout by teammate Cedric Reynaud after Pigford hit a solo home run against the Boulder Collegians during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Joe Milano of the Boulder Collegians throws a pitch against the Farmington Frackers during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Joe Milano of the Boulder Collegians throws a pitch against the Farmington Frackers during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Mike Sallee of the Farmington Frackers throws a pitch against the Boulder Collegians during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Mike Sallee of the Farmington Frackers throws a pitch against the Boulder Collegians during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Devin Ferrari of the Farmington Frackers slides in safe for a triple against Brennon Rozell of the Boulder Collegians during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
Devin Ferrari of the Farmington Frackers slides in safe for a triple against Brennon Rozell of the Boulder Collegians during Friday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington wants to be able to put more runs on the board earlier in ball games, but these late-inning rallies are proving to be quite valuable for players. 

    They understand that games, and foes, will only be tougher once the Stan Musial World Series comes around. 

    And should Farmington trail by a sizable margin in the big games, it’s demonstrated the ability and will to storm back.

    The Frackers have already done it multiple times.

    “We can battle back from any deficit,” Pigford said. “It just shows the caliber of our team, and it just shows that we can stand with anybody.”

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.

    PHOTOS: Farmington Frackers vs. Boulder Collegians | June 6
    Turner Davis of the Boulder Collegians slides in safe at third base against Cody McGaha of the Farmington Frackers during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Turner Davis of the Boulder Collegians slides in safe at third base against Cody McGaha of the Farmington Frackers during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Tyler Jordan of the Farmington Frackers throws a pitch against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Tyler Jordan of the Farmington Frackers throws a pitch against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Luke Chung of the Farmington Frackers runs down the first-base line after putting down a bunt against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Luke Chung of the Farmington Frackers runs down the first-base line after putting down a bunt against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Zach Reid of the Farmington Frackers darts to third base and scores a run against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Zach Reid of the Farmington Frackers darts to third base and scores a run against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Isaac Parks of the Boulder Collegians throws a strike against the Farmington Frackers during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Isaac Parks of the Boulder Collegians throws a strike against the Farmington Frackers during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Bryce Beck of the Farmington Frackers hits an RBI-single against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington.
    Bryce Beck of the Farmington Frackers hits an RBI-single against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
