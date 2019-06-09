CLOSE Farmington Frackers overcome 7-0 deficit in 7th inning to win 8-7 in Thursday’s season opener at Ricketts Park. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Even with a giant deficit staring them in the face, the Farmington Frackers continue to fight.

And some way, somehow, they’re pulling off the unthinkable — down 7-0 on Thursday, 8-2 on Friday.

They’re pulling off crazy, come-from-behind victories in later innings - winning 8-7 on Thursday, 9-8 on Friday.

They’re chipping away at deficits, knocking in that extra two-run double, scoring that extra run off a passed ball.

“Every run we can get, we’ll take. We’ve just got to keep poking away when we get into big deficits like that,” said right fielder Deylan Pigford, who drove in the game-winning RBI on Friday.

That’s what transpired in Farmington’s first two games of 2019.

“We’re like the underdogs in that situation. People on teams don’t really see that, they’re not prepared for that. Later on (in games), we go and fight, and it shows our true colors,” said outfielder Zach Reid, who scored the game-winning run on Thursday. “It’s been crazy, it’s been a lot of fun. These guys, they don’t stop when we’re down. We just keep fighting and fighting.”

Buy Photo Zach Reid of the Farmington Frackers darts to third base and scores a run against the Boulder Collegians during Thursday's game at Ricketts Park in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Farmington wants to be able to put more runs on the board earlier in ball games, but these late-inning rallies are proving to be quite valuable for players.

They understand that games, and foes, will only be tougher once the Stan Musial World Series comes around.

And should Farmington trail by a sizable margin in the big games, it’s demonstrated the ability and will to storm back.

The Frackers have already done it multiple times.

“We can battle back from any deficit,” Pigford said. “It just shows the caliber of our team, and it just shows that we can stand with anybody.”

