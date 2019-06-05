CLOSE Farmington Frackers start new season Thursday night at Ricketts Park. Glenn is among several returners from 2018. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Marquise Glenn, Parker DePasquale and Emilio Lovato were quick to enjoy the Frackers’ blowout victories in 2018, but learned just as quickly to not take foes for granted.

“Maybe we got used to beating teams during the season,” Glenn said.

Farmington was so accustomed to putting up giant numbers, players were convinced they’d plow their way to back-to-back Stan Musial World Series titles.

That didn’t happen.

Instead, Farmington got off to a rough start in pool play and exited early.

“We thought we were going to go up there and absolutely destroy people, but we found out that you’ve got to still play to your potential,” Lovato said.

Farmington still eyes two SMWS titles in its first three years of existence.

Glenn, DePasquale and Lovato, the lone returners from last year, certainly don’t want to see that opportunity go to waste.

And like 2018, Farmington will have to travel northeast again into Colorado for the 2019 SMWS.

So, Glenn, DePasquale and Lovato will keep their guard up start to end.

“I think us three learned a lot from that tournament about getting complacent,” DePasquale said. “When you think you’re just going to win it all, it’s not going to happen. You’ve got to keep working, you’ve keep doing the same things that made you successful all year.”

Farmington, which will open the new year against the Boulder Collegians at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ricketts Park, will again feature plenty of offensive firepower, including players like Cameron Stevenson, Cedric Reynaud and Gavin Mestas.

The Frackers’ pitching staff will be much deeper, particularly with right-handed relievers.

Farmington’s roster will also feature seven from the Four Corners, including Mestas, Cody McGaha and Deylan Pigford.

Former Piedra Vista coach Mike McGaha enters his first year in charge and will work alongside former Farmington coach Sean Trotter.

