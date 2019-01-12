Even at Strike Zone raised more than $75,000

Buy Photo Logan Rowland of Farmington works on his balance during pitching drills at the fourth annual Grinders for Grace baseball camp Saturday at the Strike Zone training facility in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — More than 60 boys and girls from across the Four Corners seized the chance to learn from current and former professional baseball players at the fourth annual Grinders for Grace camp today.

The participants, ages 7 to 14, flooded the Strike Zone training facility here, eager to expand their skills sets.

Camp instructors included current MLB players Blake Swihart and Mitch Garver, and former players Jordan Pacheco and Mike Remlinger, among others.

The camp is organized by the Albuquerque Baseball Academy and Strike Zone.

The camp stressed some of everything, from pitching and base-running to line-drive contact hitting drills.

Buy Photo Wesley Kennedy of Farmington beats the throw to the bag during base running drills at the fourth annual Grinders for Grace baseball camp Saturday at the Strike Zone training facility in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

In all, more than $75,000 was raised from camp fees, Friday’s dinner auction and donations.

ABA’s Ryan Brewer said it’s the largest amount of money raised in a single year since the camp started in 2016.

The proceeds go toward the Grace Morrissey Medical Foundation, which helps pay for Grace Morrissey’s medical bills. Grace Morrissey, who will turn 7 in May, suffers from cerebral palsy as a result of medical negligence following her birth on May 20, 2012.

Grace Morrissey is the daughter of Strike Zone’s head instructor, Adam Morrissey.