Major-league players will serve as instructors at Jan. 12 event

Albuquerque Baseball Academy's Ryan Brewer talks with a group of kids at the Grinders for Grace baseball camp on Jan. 9, 2016, at the Strike Zone training facility in Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Current and former Major League Baseball players will again share their knowledge of the game with Four Corners youngsters at the fourth annual Grinders for Grace camp.

The all-skills camp, which is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 14, will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Strike Zone training facility located at 309 E. 20th St. in Farmington.

The camp started in 2016 to raise money for the Grace Morrissey Medical Foundation.

Grace Morrissey, who will turn 7 in May, is the daughter of Strike Zone’s head instructor, Adam Morrissey.

According to a September 2017 Daily Times article, Grace Morrissey suffered a brain hemorrhage following her birth on May 20, 2012, allegedly caused by medical negligence.

Players who attend the camp will receive hitting, fielding and pitching tips from the likes of current MLB players Blake Swihart and Mitch Garver, and former players Jordan Pacheco and Mike Remlinger, among others.

Swihart, a Rio Rancho native and Cleveland High School baseball graduate, won a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Garver, a La Cueva baseball graduate, plays for the Minnesota Twins.

Pacheco, a former University of New Mexico baseball player and current MLB free agent, last played in an MLB game in 2016. Remlinger played 14 MLB seasons with six different teams.

To register for the camp and for more information, call Strike Zone at 505-326-7874.