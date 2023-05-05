Bloomfield High School senior signs trap shooting letter of intent with Iowa college

The Farmington Daily Times

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield High School senior David Cloer will become a member of the Simpson College trap shooting team next fall after signing a letter of intent with the program in April and accepting a $35,000 academic scholarship to the Indianola, Iowa institution.

Cloer is a member of the Aztec High School shotgun team, which offers high school students from the Four Corners area a chance to participate in trap shooting tournaments in New Mexico and around the country. Last summer, he participated in a national high school trap shooting tournament in Columbus, Ohio, and became interested in the Simpson College program while visiting with one of the program’s coaches.

Cloer accepted an invitation to visit the college and see its trap shooting facilities, as well as meet some of the members of the team. He and his family drove to the school in January, going on a tour of the college, while Cloer also got in some practice time on the program’s trap shooting simulator.

That visit apparently sealed the deal for him, and he signed his letter of intent on April 16.

“I have both a passion to work toward a double major in mechanical engineering and a physics degree, but I also love trap shooting,” Cloer said of his college plans. “Simpon College has both, the opportunity to get the degrees I’d like and a trap shooting team. A win-win situation.”

The Simpson College team is part of the national Scholastic Clay Target Program, which provides student athletes from elementary school through college with the chance to compete in such sports as trap, skeet and sporting clays, as well as such Olympic sports as bunker trap, trap doubles and international skeet, according to its website.

Dan Martin is the team’s head coach.

