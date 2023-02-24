Actors needed for upcoming film on high school basketball

FARMINGTON − Casting calls are being held this week at both the Shiprock and Nenahnezad Chapter Houses as production continues on a soon-to-be released film about Native American basketball produced by Netflix.

Television writer and director Sydney Freeland recently signed on to direct “Rez Ball,” based on the book "Canyon Dreams" written by Michael Powell in 2019 which chronicled the story of the chronicled the real-life exploits of the 2016-2017 Chinle (Arizona) High School boys basketball team.

According to a release from Alessi Hartigan Casting, which has provided background actors for recent films like Black Adam, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean, Shang-Chi, Babylon and King Kong, open casting calls will be held on Friday, March 3 at the Shiprock Chapter House between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Another casting call is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nenahnezad Chapter House in Upper Fruitland.

The casting call is for actors of all ethnicities and backgrounds to come try out for roles in the film, which is scheduled to begin filming this spring.

"Rez Ball" already has attracted some big names to the project, led by the involvement of LeBron James, the future NBA Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion. James, who recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the highest scoring player in NBA history, is partners in The SpringHill Company, which is producing the project for Netflix with Wise Entertainment.

"Rez Ball" is not the first featured film or television series to document the enormous popularity and importance of basketball among Native Americans.

"Basketball or Nothing", produced in a 2019, was a reality television series which revolved around the lives of Chinle High School boys basketball team.

"Chiefs", winner of the Best Documentary prize at the 2002 Tribeca Film Festival, follows a high school basketball team from the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming as they work towards becoming state champs while struggling with everyday life on the reservation.

"Rocks With Wings", released in 2001, follows the career of Shiprock head girls basketball coach Jerry Richardson, who led the Lady Chieftains to four state championships between 1988 through 1992.

For more information about the casting calls for "Rez Ball", check out the documents posted online through Hartigan's casting call website.