Powerlifting competition returns to Farmington this weekend

FARMINGTON − The United States Powerlifting Association is presenting the third annual Battle of the Four Corners, starting Saturday at the Train 2 Win facility in Farmington.

The two-day event features more than 40 lifters representing teams from Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah in various lifting events, ranging from squat, bench press and deadlift. Qualifiers from this event will have a chance to move on to larger tournaments this year, including the National Championships in July at Orange Beach as well as the North American Championships, which take place this October in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Awards will be presented to the top three competitors in a variety of categories and age ranges, starting with junior lifters from ages 13 to 15 years old.

Darrel Dryden, who owns and operates the Train 2 Win facility and also serves as athletic trainer at Kirtland Central High School, previously worked as the head strength and conditioning coach at Black Hills State University.

"This event has really grown in the past couple of years, thanks largely to increased exposure for the sport as well as the recent trend towards individual health and strength," said Dryden. "The event is just one of many that have increased awareness about the sport."

Dryden is a nationally certified athletic trainer as well as nationally certified strength and conditioning specialist representing the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

"Powerlifting really took off a few years ago when people needed a place to go during the pandemic," Dryden said. "With people really paying attention to their overall health, individual and team lifting competitions really started to explode when gyms closed down."

In fact, according to Barbend.com, more than 22,000 individual competitors took part in meets across the country in the last two years, with more than 6,000 women among those vying for national and international recognition.

In just the four states representing this weekend's event, there are more than 20 coaches representing the USPA. In total, the USPA has more than 200 events scheduled for this year alone with participants ranging from beginner status to the professional level.

"It's not just a certain age group either," Dryden said. "We've got 13 year olds who train and compete and there's a few people I know in their 80's who are actively training."

In addition to competing for future events, there will also be awards handed out this weekend to the best lifter in each qualifying event with five or more competitors in their respective class.

For more information about this weekend's competition, check out the event's official page at USPA.net.