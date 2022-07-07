Tico Time Resort hosting disc golf event this weekend

FARMINGTON − Tico Time River Resort & RV Park will host the first annual Battle at the Border disc golf event beginning Friday and running through Sunday, with nearly 60 participants from across the region already signed on to compete for cash and prizes.

The event, sponsored by Prodigy Disc and sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA), is the latest in a string of events around the southwest to promote the sport of disc golf, which has grown in popularity and participation across the country in recent years.

The tournament will feature an array of participants, from amateurs to professionals, including disc golfers from Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and around the country. It's the first such professional event at the river resort park located at the border of New Mexico and Colorado along Highway 550.

In January, 2021, Tico Time hosted the San Juan Basin Ice Bowl disc golf event, the first such tournament held at the facility, which led to the idea of creating a course and event during the busy summertime schedule.

"It's taken more than a year and a half to get the course set up and get all the logistics worked out," said tournament director Cameron Otero. "Setting up a new course at a facility has it's challenges, but the folks at Tico Time have worked with us to create a fun and challenging course."

Some of the challenges included how to arrange a disc golf course around a property that also provides entertainment and camping facilities for travelers.

"We're going to find out just how difficult that is, and how to make the course work with the rest of the venue," Otero said. "It's a shorter course but its tight and technical."

Those who wish to take part in the event can still register online. Current members of the PDGA can register at a cost of $10, while non-members can sign up for costs ranging from $75 to $100 per person.

Otero, who also owns and operates the Chasin Aces disc supply store located in Farmington, believes the sport's surging popularity and this weekend's event is only another step in making disc golf an even more successful sports franchise.

"The sport just continues to get bigger," Otero said. "We've got more and more people seeing the benefits to the sport, not just from a competitive standpoint but the health and fitness angles of it as well."

The tournament can hold as many as 72 participants, with cash prizes available to professionals who perform well over the 18-hole course.

The Battle at the Border will be a three-round tournament, with two rounds on Saturday and a final round on Sunday. Professional players can win as much as $1,000 during the tournament.

The event will also feature a concert on Saturday night, as well as giveaways and a raffle, with proceeds going to benefit the Nowell Family Foundation and Bradley's House Rehabilitation center for musicians suffering from opioid addiction.

For more information about this weekend's event, check out Tico Time's website, or to register, visit the tournament's homepage at discgolfscene.com.