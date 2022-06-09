Aztec Speedway prepares for weekend action

FARMINGTON — Aztec Speedway will formally celebrate its 70th anniversary of live auto racing this weekend by hosting a pair of cards Friday and Saturday night.

Featuring some of the top regional drivers in the American Sprint Car Series Southwest Region as well as POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series, the weekend programs are the third live weekend cards of the season and run through October 8.

There will also be races scheduled for IMCA Sport Compacts, as well as Northern SportMods, Stock Car and Hobby Stocks on the course for both of the weekend programs, which will start Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The current points leader in the ASCS Southwest Region is Logan Calderwood from Goodyear, Arizona, followed by Tuesday Calderwood as well as Cody Sickles from Glendale, Arizona and Lorne Wofford from Alamogordo. All four of those drivers are expected to compete on the track this weekend.

Rick Ziehl, who has finished in the top 10 in seven of nine races this year, will be behind the wheel this weekend as well, competing as part of the POWRi 360 Wing Sprint Car Desert Series.

Dillon Tanner, from Rio Rancho, will also make an appearance at Aztec Speedway this weekend. Tanner, who drives in three divisions sanctioned with POWRI, will be looking for his first win of the year.

Also slated to drive this weekend is Don Grable from El Paso, Texas. A three-time winner at Sandia Speedway in Albuquerque, Grable has finished in the top five in four of nine races this year.

Leading the New Mexico Motor Racing Association standings coming into this weekend are Albuquerque's Caleb Stelzig, just ahead of Spencer Hill and Caleb Saiz, with Colt Treharn from Los Lunas rounding out the top four drivers. Those drivers will all be scheduled for action this weekend.

Pits open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday, while admission gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. For fans not able to be at the track in person, the racing will be shown live via pay-per-view on watchfye.tv.

