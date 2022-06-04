City League season continues with Panthers leading the way

FARMINGTON — The second week of the Connie Mack City League season gets underway on Monday with the 505 Panthers leading the current standings with an unbeaten mark after three games.

The Panthers, coming off a 10-0 win in the opening game of the season over the Shiprock Dodgers on May 31, came back later that same day to defeat the Frackers by a final score of 6-1.

Coached by Piedra Vista High School baseball coach Jeff Kiraly, the 505 Panthers rolled over the Shiprock Angels by a final of 18-1 on Thursday at Ricketts Park.

The 505 Panthers are led offensively by Kaden Peace, who drove in four runs in their victory over the Angels, as well as Kendrick Aragon, who has a combined five RBIs this season.

The 505 Panthers will face the Frackers for the second time this season on Wednesday at Ricketts Park.

Coached by Aztec High School baseball coach Eli Wyatt, the Frackers rebounded from their season opening loss to the Panthers with a blowout 10-2 win last week against the Sting.

The Sting (1-1) have a pair of games to start the second week of the City League schedule, the first game on Monday against the Angels followed by a Tuesday clash against the Dodgers.

All Connie Mack City League games are held at Ricketts Park.

Coached by Farmington High School baseball coach Kary King, the Sting earned their only win of the season by shutting out the Dodgers by a score of 16-0 last Thursday.

The regular season for the City League runs through Thursday, June 30, and will be followed by the city league tournament, starting Tuesday, July 5. The City League tournament winner is designated as the host team for the Connie Mack World Series which opens pool play on Friday, July 22.

For an updated schedule of all Connie Mack City League games, as well as team information and rosters, check out the official Farmington Amateur Baseball Congress website.

