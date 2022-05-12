PV High School grad drafted by LA Angels of MLB named Southern League Player of the Month

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama.

Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los Angeles Angels out of the University of Arizona, went 2-0 last month with a 1.35 ERA in four starts. He struck out 27 batters in 20 innings and held opponents to a .188 average.

The 21-year-old pitcher earned his first professional win on April 22 when he allowed only one run on three hits and a walk in a victory over the Tennessee Smokies. Silseth struck out seven batters in the win, adding to his total number of strikeouts this season with 37. He also has an earned run average of 1.73 in five appearances this season.

More:Download our app! Click here.

The Trash Pandas, currently in first place in the Southern League's North Division, have a record of 18-11 this season. Silseth is considered by many to be one of the leading pitching prospects for the Angels organization.

Silseth, a 2019 graduate, came to terms with the Angels on a 5-year rookie contract last summer after being drafted from the University of Arizona, where he recorded a team-high 105 strikeouts in 2021, third best in the Pac-12 Conference, helping the Wildcats win the conference championship.

More:Piedra Vista High grad Chase Silseth signs contract as newest member of Los Angeles Angels

As a Panther, Silseth won several state and national awards playing for head baseball coach Mike McGaha. As a junior in 2018, Silseth hit for a .328 batting average and went 7-3 on the mound with a 1.25 ERA. Silseth holds several single-season and career strikeout records for the Panthers and was named 2018 New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.