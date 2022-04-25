Panthers, Scorpions tennis teams split weekend district finale

FARMINGTON — With the state high school tennis championships coming up in less than two weeks, the Farmington and Piedra Vista High School boys and girls teams wrapped up the regular season at the Farmington Sports Complex.

Piedra Vista's boys team earned a hard-fought 7-2 victory over Farmington, while the Scorpions girls team swept past the Panthers as both schools make plans to compete for state titles starting May 4.

Here's a recap of tennis matchups over the weekend.

Boys Tennis

Piedra Vista 7, Farmington 2

Brothers Sam Sabol and Ben Sabol led the Piedra Vista High School boys tennis team to a 7-2 victory over the weekend, slipping past crosstown and district rival Farmington in the final matchup of the regular season for both squads.

Sam and Ben each won their singles matches, with Sam defeating Farmington's Bryson Ross in straight sets, while Ben needed three sets to put away Ayden Connolly.

In other singles matches, Nathan Heidke scored a win over Asa Evans, Max VanDusen knocked off Josh Jonas in straight sets, while Luke Torres needed three sets to defeat Justin Holmes.

In doubles competition, Piedra Vista's John deKay teamed with Heidke for a straight set win over Evans and Bryson Ross while VanDusen and Luke Torres defeated Jonas and Holmes, also in straight sets.

Both the Scorpions and Panthers boys teams are expected to take part in the postseason, with Piedra Vista's boys team finishing the regular season with a record of 18-1 while the Scorpions wrap up the season with a 14-4 record.

The Panthers and Scorpions boys teams will likely once again run into La Cueva on their path to a state title. The Bears have won the Class 5A state title six times in the last eight years.

Girls Tennis

FARMINGTON 9, Piedra Vista 0

The Farmington High School girls tennis team easily swept past Piedra Vista by a combined score of 9-0, completing the regular season with a record of 19-1 and headed to the state tournament on a positive note.

Led by impressive singles victories by Natalia Sawyer, Marley Deswood and Naomi Beck, as well as doubles wins from Tessa McCarville and Hannah Jonas, the Scorpions girls team won all nine of their matches in straight sets to finish the regular season as one of the top teams in the state.

Sawyer knocked off Piedra Vista's Khyler Burns, while Deswood defeated Gracie Baker and Beck put away Madeline Clugston.

Other singles winners from Farmington included Mariana Sawyer, Sonora Foutz and Quinlynne Nichols.

In doubles matches, McCarville and Jonas dispatched of Ashley Broadbent and Taylor Burns to seal the sweep.

The Scorpions girls team, looking for their first state title since 2018, have captured the blue trophy seven times since 2008 under head coach Pat McGrath.

