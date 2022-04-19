Start your engines: Aztec Speedway completes first weekend of live racing

AZTEC — The opening weekend of live dirt track racing at Aztec Speedway kicked off Friday and Saturday night with competition involving International Motor Contest Association modifieds, northern sport mods, stock cars and more.

Albuquerque's Caleb Stelzig and Spencer Hill finished 1-2 in Friday's non-winged sprint feature, finishing ahead of Farmington's Josh Grady.

In the IMCA sport compact feature on Friday, 14-year-old Mylee JoAnn from Farmington won her sixth race this year, beating Katie Barthel from Ignacio, Colorado and Jenna Wilson from Cortez.

JoAnn, who's been driving professionally for more than three years, also has victories this year at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Utah and Cardinal Speedway in Eunice, New Mexico. Friday's win was the fourth in her career at Aztec Speedway.

Local drivers dominated the northern sportmod feature on Friday, with Farmington's Joey Klemish defeating Piedra Vista High School's Jackson Harpole and Julie Keeler finishing third.

Friday night's full results at Aztec Speedway can be found on MyRacePass.com.

More:Mylee JoAnn Rhames already has 33 races to her name, just four months into her tenure

On Saturday night, the dwarf/mod lite featured race went to Shane DeVilbiss from Farmington, who defeated Monte Vista's Joe Esquibel and Rafe O'Brien of Cortez.

Other featured race victories on Saturday included Colt Treharn from Los Lunas, who won the 360 sprints — non-winged main event, defeating Grady and Hill.

More:Aztec Speedway drops the green flag to start its 70th season

Dove Creek's Aaron Spangler outdueled Travis Sutherlin from Aztec and Farmington's Allen Bradley in the stock car featured event on Saturday night.

Spangler, a winner of 19 races around the region last year, is already off to a fast start at Aztec Speedway, not only winning Saturday's featured event but also winning the stock car featured event on Friday as well.

The 53-year-old driver with a 20-year career has also won races at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona, as well as Desert Thunder Speedway and Fairgrounds Speedway in Cortez, where he also holds the title of championship driver.

Aztec Speedway's next live event for all local classes will take place on the weekend of May 20 and 21, while go-karts will race on Saturday, May 7 and utility vehicle racing takes place on May 14.

Check out complete results from Saturday night's race card can be found at MyRacePass.com.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.