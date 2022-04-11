Prep softball, tennis action highlight busy weekend

FARMINGTON — The high school softball and tennis seasons took center stage this weekend across the region, with big performances in district action with the postseason right around the corner.

The Farmington High School softball team extended their win streak to four straight, all within District 2-5A, after a pair of wins at home over West Mesa. Meantime, Piedra Vista went on the road and suffered a pair of tough losses to La Cueva.

On the tennis courts, Farmington's girls team swept Sandia and La Cueva.....

Here's a recap of all the local prep softball action.

Softball

FARMINGTON 12, West Mesa 0 (5 innings)

FARMINGTON 15, West Mesa 5 (5 innings)

Allyson Herrod and Taryn Maness did most of the damage for the Farmington High School softball team in the first game of a doubleheader sweep Saturday at home against West Mesa.

Herrod and Maness drove in a combined eight runs as Farmington ran all over West Mesa 12-0 in the opening game, recording 15 hits and allowing only one Mustangs hitter to reach base.

Pitcher Rikki Wilkie struck out 13 batters while also having a productive game at the plate, going 2-for-3 in the 5-inning affair.

The second half of the nightcap went much the same way, with Marianne Lee pitching a complete game, striking out seven and also going 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI as the Scorpions pulled clear for a 15-5 win.

Jadyn Jones scored four times and drove in a pair of runs for Farmington, while Herrod hit a home run in the contest padding the Scorpions lead.

The Scorpions wins improve their overall record to 15-5 this season, with a perfect mark of 4-0 in District 2-5A. They'll be home on Saturday at noon to face Eldorado in a doubleheader.

LA CUEVA 3, Piedra Vista 2

LA CUEVA 10, Piedra Vista 5

The La Cueva High School softball team broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom half of the sixth inning and on their way to earning the first of two wins in a home doubleheader sweep of Piedra Vista on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears opened the scoring in the bottom half of the third inning, thanks to Genesis Jaramillo and Nadya Moreno, giving La Cueva a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers fought back, scoring twice and tying the game in the top of the fourth inning, with Lanae Billy hitting a solo homerun and Tatianna Guerrero getting an RBI single.

The Bears got the last word in the sixth inning, with Lilliana Montoya leading the way, getting a triple at the plate and securing the win with a solid inning in the circle, securing the win for starting pitcher Melanie Macias.

The nightcap of the doubleheader got away from the Panthers in the bottom of the fourth inning, when La Cueva (10-6 overall, 4-0 District 2-5A) scored five times, breaking a 2-2 tie and eventually earning the sweep with a 10-5 victory.

Jaramillo and Moreno each hit a pair of homeruns in the game, while Montoya and Hannah Hunt combined to strike out seven Panthers hitters.

"Just have to give credit to La Cueva, they came out and outplayed us in the first game," said Panthers coach Kevin Werth. "In the second game, we just couldn't muster up enough run support."

The Panthers fall to 11-8 this season (2-2, District 2-5A) and will be home on Thursday for a non-district game against Navajo Prep.

GALLUP 15, Bloomfield 4

The Gallup High School softball team jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back in a 15-4 win Saturday on the road over Bloomfield.

The Bengals scored five times in the third inning to take a commanding lead, then extended their margin after a five-run fifth inning before adding four more runs in the seventh inning.

Leia Tso drove in four runs while Brenna Becenti scored three times, joined by a pair of runs scored for Katherine Lincoln, Taylor Morgan, Chaylee Becenti and Jazmine Marrufo as Gallup won for the eighth time in their last ten games.

Pitcher Seniah Haines pitched a complete game for the Bengals, allowing just four runs on eight hits while striking out nine Bobcats hitters.

Gallup improves to 11-7 on the season, with a 2-0 mark in District 1-4A while Bloomfield falls to 6-12 on the season, still in search of their first district win. The Bobcats will be on the road Tuesday afternoon to face Miyamura.

Girls Tennis

FHS girls sweep Sandia, PV and FHS fall to La Cueva

Natalia Sawyer, Marley Deswood and Naomi Beck led the Farmington High School girls tennis team to victories over the weekend in district matches against Sandia High Schools.

The Lady Scorpions ran into tougher competition when facing La Cueva, losing all nine matches against the Lady Bears.

In the matches against Sandia, Sawyer topped Emma Barnhill in straight sets, as did Deswood in her win over Emily Armijo, while Beck needed a tiebreaker to put away Astrid Quinonez.

Meantime, the doubles teams of Sawyer and Deswood, Beck and Quinlynne Nichols, and Mariana Sawyer and Sonora Foutz all earned straight set victories in their matches.

In singles matches against defending Class 5A state champion La Cueva, Cameron King, Stephanie Romero and Janie Xiong earned victories over Farmington. The Lady Bears are currently undefeated this season, while Farmington suffered their first loss of the campaign.

The Piedra Vista High School girls tennis team was swept by La Cueva over the weekend, dropping their overall record this season to 1-5.

Boys Tennis

Scorpions, Panthers fall to La Cueva

The boys tennis teams from Farmington and Piedra Vista High Schools were both defeated by La Cueva on Saturday afternoon in district competition.

The two-time defending state champions made short work of both the Scorpions and Panthers, winning both team matchups by scores of 8-1, as La Cueva improves their overall record to 6-1 on the season.

La Cueva's top singles competitors Tanin Ramnath, Alex Lumanog and Calvin VanDyke each posted straight set victories over Farmington's Charles Briones, Bryson Ross and Ayden Connolly, as well as Piedra Vista's John deKay, Sam Sabol and Ben Sabol.

Farmington and Piedra Vista's boys tennis teams will be back in action on Saturday at home against Eldorado.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.