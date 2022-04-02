Piedra Vista baseball opens district season with a pair of home wins

FARMINGTON — The all-important district season kicked off this weekend for some of the area's high school baseball and softball squads, with Farmington and Piedra Vista's baseball teams starting their campaigns with big efforts.

In the final games of the non-district season for Bloomfield High School's baseball team, the Bobcats dropped both games of a doubleheader against Grants.

Meantime, the Scorpion softball team opened their district campaign on the road against Sandia and came away with a pair of important victories.

Here's a recap of all the weekend action on the diamonds.

Baseball

PIEDRA VISTA 6, Eldorado 1

PIEDRA VISTA 10, Eldorado 6

The Piedra Vista High School baseball team opened their District 2-5A campaign with a pair of wins at Ricketts Park over Eldorado.

In both games, the Panthers overcame early deficits to record convincing wins.

In the opening game, Piedra Vista rallied from a 1-0 deficit, scoring six times in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn a 6-1 win over Eldorado.

Josh Wulfert, Jacob Kuhn and, Kaden Peace and Kendrick Aragon each drove in runs in the bottom of the fifth, when the Panthers sent nine hitters to the plate and drove Eldorado starting pitcher Lucas Robertson from the mound.

Aragon and Peace both connected on doubles in the game-changing fifth inning.

Prior to the start of the fifth inning, Robertson had done a fine job quieting the Piedra Vista bats, but he exited the game surrendering six runs on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.

The Panthers got a solid outing on the mound from starting pitcher Parker Smartt, who threw a complete game and struck out six, allowing only five hits.

In the nightcap, Piedra Vista rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning and gradually pulled clear for a 10-6 win over the Golden Eagles to earn their third straight win.

The Panthers got behind early after home runs from Eldorado's Alesandro Morrison and Tanner Fairhurst, but rebounded with a six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the win.

Aragon scored three times and went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI triple, while Peace drove in three runs and scored twice while also going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Despite a shaky start for Panthers starting pitcher Jacob Kuhn, he still recorded the complete game victory, striking out seven and allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Piedra Vista (11-7, 2-0 district) will be in action on Saturday when they resume district play on the road against La Cueva.

FARMINGTON 6, Sandia 2

SANDIA 3, Farmington 2

The Farmington Scorpion baseball team opened their district campaign by splitting a road doubleheader with Sandia, winning the opening game by a final score of 6-2 before dropping the nightcap with a 3-2 loss.

In the opener, Ayden Weise drove in a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, adding to the Scorpions early lead and securing the win.

Hunter Martin opened the game with a leadoff home run, followed by a pair of RBI hits from Elijah Long and Zeke Kalcich to give Farmington a 3-0 lead.

Zach Raichel threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing only two runs on six hits, while also helping out his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3.

In the nightcap, Sandia's Nico Barela threw a complete game, striking out seven and allowing only five hits.

Jameer Meadows, Armando Serratos and Barela each drove in runs for the Matadors, the go-ahead run coming in the bottom of the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk issued to Serratos by Scorpions pitcher Aiden Talcott.

Talcott gave up three runs on six hits in the loss, but the Scorpions also failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities.

"We had chances to score in the third, fifth and seventh innings, but didn't do enough offensively," according to Farmington coach Kary King. "We need to score those runs if we're going to be the team we need to be."

The doubleheader split snapped an 11-game win streak for the Scorpions (13-2, 1-1 District 2-5A), who will be back in action on Thursday when they visit non-district opponent Albuquerque Academy.

GRANTS 11, Bloomfield 7

GRANTS 13, Bloomfield 3 (5 innings)

The Bloomfield High School baseball team wrapped up the non-district portion of their schedule with a pair of losses at home Saturday against Grants.

In a doubleheader at Bloomfield High School, the Pirates earned a pair of wins, 11-7 in the opener followed by a 5-inning run-rule victory by a score of 13-3.

In the opener, Bloomfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but fell behind after Grants scored five times in the third inning before outscoring the Bobcats 6-5 in the final four innings.

Tyler Everhart and Izeyah Manzanares led the Pirates with three RBI's apiece with the two of them combining for three hits, including a pair of doubles. Markos Garcia collected a pair of hits in the game and scored twice.

Bloomfield pitcher Dale Maes took the loss, giving up 10 hits and four earned runs, as the Bobcats also committed four errors in the game.

In the nightcap, Bloomfield again squandered an early two-run lead, giving up nine runs in the third inning as the Pirates earned their second straight win and third from their last four games.

Gabriel Marquez had the big bat in the second game of the twin bill, collecting four RBI's including a three-run homerun in the third inning that opened the floodgates for the victory.

Dominick Gonzales also had a big day both on the mound and at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in a pair of runs. Gonzales won the game with a complete game, striking out five and allowing only three runs on eight hits over five innings.

The Bobcats (9-6 overall) will look to bounce back Tuesday at 4 p.m. when they open their District 1-4A season at home against Shiprock.

Softball

FARMINGTON 4, Sandia 1

FARMINGTON 12, Sandia 2

The Farmington High School softball team got their district season off to a fine start with a pair of victories on the road over Sandia. The Scorpions won the opener by a score of 4-1 before prevailing with a 12-2 decision in the nightcap.

In the opener, Farmington's Rikki Wilkie pitched a gem, striking out 18 batters while getting enough just enough offensive productivity to prove victorious.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Scorpions got big performances at the plate from Priscilla Nakai, Allyson Herrod and Valerie Woodyatt, who each hit a home run in the runaway victory.

The Scorpions (13-5 overall, 2-0 District 2-5A) have won five of their last six games and will be in action at home Saturday against West Mesa.

