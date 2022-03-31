Local prep golf season gets back on course

FARMINGTON — These have been a busy few days for the Piedra Vista golf teams as the kickoff of the spring season got underway in Kirtland and Bernalillo.

Piedra Vista's Quinn Yost and Annie Yost led the scoring at Riverview Golf Course on Monday in the FHS Quad Tournament, the first official tournament of the fall/spring prep golf season.

On Tuesday, the Panthers teams traveled to Bernalillo and showed strong results at the Rio Rancho 5A State Preview.

In the FHS Quad on Monday, the Yost siblings led Piedra Vista to team victories in the event, as the Panthers boys team earned a victory over Kirtland Central and Farmington, while the girls team outscored Kirtland Central.

Quinn Yost scored an individual victory at the event, beating his teammate Sebastian Massey by three shots, scoring a 68 on the course. Piedra Vista's Charlie Volta and Matthew Ahlgrim finished third and fourth in boys competition, with Kirtland Central's Zachary Blueeyes finishing fifth, just 11 shots behind Yost.

Farmington's Charles Briones finished sixth overall, scoring an 80 on the course, with Kirtland Central's Skyler Woods finishing seventh.

Meantime, on the girls side, Annie Yost finished ahead of teammates Gracie Bessey and Hailey Drake on her way to a seven-shot victory, completing the course with a score of 75.

Kirtland Central's Elysse Woods, Kylie Manus and Dallas Dan finished fourth through sixth, respectively in the girls individual competition.

In the Rio Rancho 5A State Preview at Twin Warriors Golf Club, Quinn Yost earned a seven-shot victory over four golfers, including Ahlgrim, Peyton Jones from Roswell, as well as Tyler Jackson and Riley Apodaca from Deming.

The Panthers boys team earned an important win at the 5A State Preview, outpacing Deming, Hobbs and Centennial High School.

In the girls competition, Deming prevailed over La Cueva with Piedra Vista finishing third, falling short by just four shots.

Annie Yost led the Lady Panthers, finishing in a three-way tie for second by just two shots behind Nicole Jasso from Deming. Shooting a score of 84, Yost was tied with Alex Armendariz from Centennial and Keona Warden from Manzano.

Local prep golf teams will be in competition on Monday, with Farmington taking part in the Shiprock Invitational at Riverview Golf Course while Piedra Vista travels to Albuquerque's Canyon Club for the Shootout in the Desert.

