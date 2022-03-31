Farmington-area baseball teams brave the conditions on the field

FARMINGTON — Several baseball games scheduled for Tuesday were shelved due to inclement weather across the region, but other high school teams made plans to brave the conditions.

The Bloomfield High School baseball team scored a pair of wins at home over Pagosa Springs on Monday, while Aztec extended their win streak with a blowout win over Montezuma-Cortez.

Kirtland Central's baseball team was forced to play only one game of a scheduled doubleheader on Tuesday at home, defeating Thoreau in a rout.

Farmington High School's baseball team postponed their scheduled game against Cleveland High School, while Navajo Prep and Shiprock were forced to postpone their game on Tuesday due to rain and poor field conditions.

Here's a look back at action on the diamond this week.

BLOOMFIELD 8, Pagosa Springs 6

BLOOMFIELD 9, Pagosa Springs 0

The Bloomfield High School baseball team claimed a pair of victories from Pagosa Springs in a Monday doubleheader at Bloomfield High School.

The Bobcats won the opening game of the twin bill, holding off a late rally to win 8-6, then came back to shut out the Pirates by a score of 9-0.

The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but the threat of inclement weather this week allowed both teams to move the contests up a day.

Bloomfield got big efforts in the opening game from pitcher Francisco Rivera, who struck out 12 Pirates batters over 4 2/3 inning, while the Bobcats offense got off to a fast start, scoring five times in the first three innings.

In the nightcap, Jesus Camacho came up big at the plate for the Bobcats, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and three runs batted in during the contest as Bloomfield scored five runs in the second inning to get a jump on Pagosa Springs.

Camacho was also doing damage on the mound for Bloomfield, throwing five innings of shutout baseball before Mark Armenta finished off the shutout with two innings in relief.

Dale Maes, Aaron Watchman and Blake Spencer also had productive games in the nightcap, according to Bobcats head coach Jim Belveal.

"Pretty much everybody was contributing at the plate for us," Belveal said. "We had a lot of back-to-back singles and doubles to keep the game moving for us."

Bloomfield (8-4) has won three in a row and will be at home Thursday at 4 p.m. to face Durango.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 16, Thoreau 3 (5 innings)

After a one-hour rain delay to the start of a scheduled doubleheader at home against Thoreau, the Kirtland Central High School baseball team routed Thoreau by a final of 16-3.

The Broncos and Hawks agreed to play just one of the scheduled two games, and the Broncos got a great outing from pitcher Alijah Etcitty, who pitched a complete game shutout. Etcitty also had a big day at the plate as well, driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice while going 2-for-2 with a triple.

Also getting big performances at the plate for the Broncos were Troy King, who doubled and tripled in the game while driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice.

Kyran Begay and Jay Tsosie also had doubles in the victory, while combining to score three runs and driving in a pair of runs.

The victory improves Kirtland Central's record to 9-5 on the season before a scheduled home game Friday at 3 p.m. against San Juan High School out of Blanding, Utah.

AZTEC 14, Montezuma-Cortez 0 (5 innings)

Aztec High School pitcher Elijah Wyatt pitched a 5-inning shutout, struck out eight batters and also contributed at the plate as the Tigers rolled at home over Montezuma-Cortez by a score of 14-0.

The Tigers broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the third inning with five runs, before padding their lead with nine runs in the fourth inning.

The offensive charge was led by Brandon Arellano, as well as Matt Lawson, Jacob Johnson, Kale Watson and Ryan Ray, who all drove in runs during the victory.

Wyatt also helped himself at the plate, recording three hits in the victory.

Aztec has now won four straight games and improve their record to 10-5 before hitting the road Thursday to face Volcano Vista.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.