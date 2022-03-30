Local prep basketball players named to all-state rosters

FARMINGTON — Several area and local prep basketball players were named to the 2022 All-State teams this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

In boys basketball, Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso was named to the Class 3A first team's roster after leading the Eagles into the second round of the New Mexico Activities Association's state tournament.

Denetso averaged more than 15 points per game this past season for Navajo Prep, with his best games of the season coming down the stretch, in which he scored 26 points in a District 1-3A tournament game against Tohatchi on Feb. 14, as well as a 21-point performance in a blowout district win over Wingate.

In girls basketball, Aisha Ramone was named to the all-state first team roster, representing the newly-crowned state champion Kirtland Central Lady Broncos.

Ramone, named earlier this month as the top girls basketball player in the region by the Daily Times, averaged more than 13 points per game, as well as five rebounds and 4 steals per game this past season, as she led the Lady Broncos to their 20th state title after a blowout win over Bernalillo.

"I don't think I'm ever going to have another player like her," said Kirtland Central head coach Devon Manning. "What she means to the girls, to me, the rest of this team is unexplainable."

The Farmington High School girls basketball team was represented by four starters to the Class 5A all-state team, including all three of the Anitielu sisters, Kiiyani, Kamalani and Kapiolani as well as senior Audrey Henderson.

The Lady Scorpions went 28-3 this past season and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals earlier this month before being eliminated by Volcano Vista.

Kiiyani led all scorers on the team, averaging 19.7 points per game and was named to the all-state first team roster.

Sisters Kamalani and Kapiolani were named to the all-state rosters second team along with Henderson, who averaged nearly 12 points per game.

"I'm very proud of the girls and they deserved this honor," said Farmington girls basketball coach Larenson Henderson. "They played and practiced at a high level all season long."

Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy, who will be playing women's basketball next season at Fort Lewis College, was also named to the all-state first team roster.

The leading scorer in the history of Lady Panther basketball, Billy missed nearly three weeks of the season with an ankle injury, but still managed to lead the Panthers into the state tournament, averaging more than 21 points per game this past season.

Navajo Prep sophomore Aniya Johnson and senior Amber Garcia also were named to the Class 3A all-state first team roster.

The Lady Eagles were knocked out of the Class 3A state tournament by Crownpoint earlier this month, ending their reign as two-time state champions. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a record of 21-7.

