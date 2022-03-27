Farmington High Scorpions baseball team takes doubleheader from Los Alamos

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School baseball team took a doubleheader against Los Alamos on Saturday at Ricketts Park, extending their win streak to 10 consecutive games.

Meantime, the Aztec Tigers baseball and softball teams scored big wins on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a recap of Saturday baseball and softball action.

Baseball

FARMINGTON 7, Los Alamos 3

FARMINGTON 7, Los Alamos 2

The Farmington Scorpion baseball team has extended their win streak to 10 consecutive games, taking a pair on Saturday at Ricketts Park over Los Alamos.

In the first game of the twin bill, Scorpion pitcher Aiden Talcott recorded six strikeouts over six innings of work as Farmington topped Los Alamos by a score of 7-3.

Talcott got great help from the defense, as the Hilltoppers managed to get 11 hits in the game, but failed on several occasions to get runners across, twice hitting into double plays.

Meantime, the Scorpions offense got off to a fast start, scoring three times in the first inning and a pair of runs in the second.

Ayden Wiese, Elijah Long and Keagan Scott each drove in runs in the first inning as the Scorpions sent eight batters to the plate against Los Alamos starting pitcher Taylor Drake.

The Scorpions added to their lead in the bottom half of the second inning, thanks to Zach Raichel, who recorded a pair of RBIs in the game and also finished the game on the mound, relieving Talcott in the top of the seventh inning.

Hunter Martin scored three times in the opening win while going 1-for-2 at the plate and recording a pair of walks.

In the nightcap, Farmington again got a great performance on the hill, this time from Carson Padilla, who struck out four and allowed only one run on six hits in a 7-2 win over the Hilltoppers.

Weise cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth inning, blowing the game with three RBIs and Long also knocked in a pair of runs in the win, improving the Scorpions record this season to 12-1.

Zak Aragon finished the game on the mound for Farmington, throwing two innings and striking out three batters to preserve the victory.

AZTEC 5, Hope Christian 4

Brandon Arellano's single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Aztec a 5-4 victory over Hope Christian at the Aztec Sports Complex, extending the Tigers win streak to three straight games.

The Tigers trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the third inning before scoring three times and appearing to have things on lockdown thanks to an impressive performance on the hill by Arellano, who struck out 15 batters and allowed only three hits.

Hope Christian rallied in the top half of the sixth inning, scoring twice and tying the game thanks to Jacob Baca, who drove in a pair of runs to even the contest.

Arellano's heroics at the plate came on a 1-0 count as he delivered a single which plated Ryan Ray and gave the Tigers the win.

Aztec improves to 9-5 on the season and will be home again on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to face Montezuma-Cortez.

SHIPROCK 8, NMMI 4

The Shiprock High School baseball team swept their competition in the Colt Classic Baseball Tournament at New Mexico Military Institute, capped off by an 8-4 win over NMMI on Saturday in the tournament championship game.

The Chieftains extend their win streak to four consecutive games and improve their record on the season to 7-5.

The Chieftains will be back in action on Tuesday at 3 p.m. for a doubleheader at the Farmington Sports Complex against Navajo Prep.

Softball

AZTEC 14, Los Alamos 2 (5 innings)

The Aztec High School softball team jumped all over Los Alamos early in their Saturday matchup at the Kristin Griego Tournament in Los Alamos, scoring seven times in the first inning on their way to a 14-2, run-rule victory over the Hilltoppers.

Elena Talamante drove in three runs in the victory, going 2-for-4 at the plate while Laci Langford scored three time and was joined by Nizhoni Yellow, Shaylee Wooley and Reagan Bradshaw with two runs apiece.

The Tigers won three out of four games during the tournament, their only blemish coming in the first round on Thursday, losing to Eldorado by a score of 12-2.

Yellow had another solid performance in the circle, limiting the Hilltoppers to only two runs on five hits and striking out a pair of batters.

FARMINGTON 10, Cleveland 0

The Farmington High School softball team wrapped up its tournament play Saturday in the Cleveland Classic at Rio Rancho with a 10-0 shutout win over Cleveland High School.

That victory, combined with a 12-2 Friday win over Manzano, finishes the tournament on a positive note for the Scorpions, who went 3-1 on the weekend with their only blemish a loss to Gallup.

Farmington returns home this weekend with a record of 11-4 and will be back on the road Thursday to face Gallup for the second time in a week.

PIEDRA VISTA 4, Morristown-Hamblen West 1

PIEDRA VISTA 11, David Crockett 1

The Piedra Vista High School softball teams finished strong in the Southern Warrior Classic Tournament in Tennessee this weekend, winning their last pair of games before heading back home.

The Panthers won the first game Saturday, knocking off Morristown-Hamblen West High School (Morristown, Tenn.) by a final of 4-1, then blew out David Crockett High School (Jonesborough, Tenn.) by a final of 11-1.

Pitchers Emma Lovato (21 strikeouts over two games) and Akaysia Grogan (3 K's) each had big performances in the circle for the Panthers, while Liberty Sheek had a big day at the plate, driving in a pair of runs in the nightcap while going 2-for-3.

Madi VanRiper hit a 3-run blast in the fifth inning to push Piedra Vista in the opening game of the day over the Trojans.

Piedra Vista (8-6) returns home later this weekend and will be back in action on Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Bloomfield.

LA CUEVA 16, Kirtland Central 0

The Kirtland Central High School softball team was blown out Saturday afternoon in their finale of the Kristin Griego Tournament, losing 16-0 to La Cueva.

The Broncos will head back home this weekend with a record this season of 6-4 and will face off visit Thoreau on Wednesday for a doubleheader.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.