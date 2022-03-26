Tournament action continues for Farmington-area softball, baseball teams

FARMINGTON — Local and area baseball and softball teams continued their way through tournament action in various places around the state and across the country.

The Piedra Vista High School baseball team nearly rallied for a victory Friday morning action in the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona before coming up short for the third time in as many games.

Meantime, the Piedra Vista High School softball team has had its share of bumps and bruises in the Southern Warrior Tournament in Tennessee, losing both their games on Friday.

Here's a look at local and area team's results from the baseball and softball diamonds.

High school baseball

THUNDER RIDGE 6, Piedra Vista 5

The Piedra Vista baseball team nearly pulled off a late-inning rally for a victory Friday morning in their fourth game of the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Instead, their late-inning push left them one run short in a 6-5 loss to Thunder Ridge High School.

The Grizzlies were led offensively by Bo McKee and Will Fisher, who both drove in runs in the fourth inning to have a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Grizzlies added to that lead in the fifth inning when Jack Mackert scored on a fielding error.

Leading 5-1 heading into the seventh inning, Thunder Ridge saw that advantage disappear when Dax Vigil drove in a pair pf runs while Josh Wulfert and Alijah Aranda also drove in runs to tie the game heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Thunder Ridge responded as Brett Foss scored on a fielding error which gave the Grizzlies their third straight victory. The game-ending miscue was one of six Panther errors in the game.

Brock Lansville started the game for Thunder Ridge, surrendering one run on one hit over six innings, striking out seven.

Vigil pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Panthers, striking out nine and giving up only a pair of earned runs.

SHIPROCK 11, Capitan 10

The Shiprock High School baseball team rallied from a 10-2 deficit to earn a hard-fought 11-10 win Friday over Capital in the second round of the Colt Classic Baseball Tournament at the New Mexico Military Academy.

Trailing by eight runs in the bottom of the second inning, Shiprock battled back to eventually earn the win in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

The victory means Shiprock will face the host team Saturday at 7 p.m. for the tournament championship.

RIO RANCHO 22, Bloomfield 1

GODDARD 10, Bloomfield 0

The Bloomfield High School baseball team has had a rough go in the first two games of the Sal Puentes Invitational at Rio Rancho this week, losing by a combined margin of 32-1 in games against Rio Rancho and Goddard.

In the opening game on Thursday, the Rams pounded Bloomfield by a score of 22-1 before being pounded again by Goddard by a final score of 10-0.

In the loss to Goddard, pitcher Lucas Wright threw a gem, surrendering just two hits and striking out in four innings before turning the game over to Tyler Conrad for the final three outs.

The Rockets were led at the plate by Colby Eldridge, who drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice.

High school

AZTEC 17, Taos 5 (6 innings)

AZTEC 9, Bernalillo 5 (5 innings)

The Aztec High School softball team erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning on their way to a 17-5 rout over Taos in Friday's second round action of the Kristin Griego Tournament at Rio Rancho.

In the second half of their doubleheader action, the Tigers broke out to a 5-0 lead after one inning before knocking off Bernalillo by a final score of 9-5.

In the first game, Nizhoni Yellow drove in four runs, while Reagan Bradshaw and Kamora Henry each had three RBIs in the victory over Taos.

Henry was solid in the circle as well, throwing a complete game and striking out eight while walking only one batter.

Taos committed 10 errors in the game, several of which occurred in the breakout third inning, which changed the complexion of the game completely as Taos led 3-1 heading into the bottom half of the frame.

Aztec's offense was also aided by Shaylee Wooley, who scored three times while going 3-for-5 at the plate.

In the nightcap, the Tigers were led again by Henry, who drove in a pair of runs while Wooley scored twice to pace Aztec's offensive attack.

Yellow pitched well from the circle, limiting the Spartans to just two hits, though the Tiger defense committed five errors.

VOLCANO VISTA 14, Kirtland Central 1 (5 innings)

Ana Armijo had a big day at the plate Friday for the Volcano Vista High School softball team, driving in five runs as the Hawks blew out Kirtland Central 14-1 in second round action of the Kristin Griego Tournament at Rio Rancho.

Armijo was a perfect 4-for-4 in the game with a home run and three doubles in the win, while Mikayla Marrujo and Jayci Johnson also connected on home runs as Volcano Vista scored seven times in the first two innings.

Meantime, Marrujo was also turning in a great game in the circle, striking out 11 Broncos while giving up only two hits in five innings of work.

EAST PEORIA 8, Piedra Vista 2 (6 innings)

WHITE HOUSE 8, Piedra Vista 4 (8 innings)

The East Peoria (Illinois) High School softball team rallied from a 1-0 deficit heading into the fifth inning, outscoring Piedra Vista 8-1 in the final two innings on their way to a convincing 8-2 score Friday in the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In the second half of the Panther twin bill, Piedra Vista squandered away an early 2-0 lead before succumbing to the White House Lady Devils by a score of 8-4.

In the opening game on Friday, the Panthers were limited to just three hits in the contest while East Peoria, stymied for much of the game thanks to a strong effort from Piedra Vista pitcher Akaysia Grogan, exploded in the final innings, earning their first win of the season.

Once again, Piedra Vista was hurt in the field by errors, of which they committed four. In an earlier loss at this tournament to Forrest High School (Tenn.), the Panthers committed five errors.

In the nightcap, Piedra Vista opened strong, but proceeded to surrender seven runs in the second through fourth innings.

Liberty Sheek drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers while hitting a home run in the contest, while pitcher Ayanna Stevens had a rough outing, surrendering seven runs on seven hits in just three innings of work.

The Panthers have a pair of games scheduled for Saturday, facing Morristown-Hamblen West at noon before wrapping up the tournament with a game against David Crockett High School's Lady Pioneers.

