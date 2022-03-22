Area high school softball teams hit the road for tournament action

FARMINGTON — For the Farmington and Piedra Vista High School softball teams, spring break just got a little longer.

Both teams, already coming back from tournament play last weekend, will hit the road again this week for tournament play while also continuing to establish themselves as some of the top teams in the state.

Farmington High School, coming off a second place finish in a tournament outside Phoenix last weekend, are headed down to Rio Rancho to compete in the Cleveland Invitational, where they're scheduled to face the likes of Albuquerque High, Santa Fe and the defending Class 5A state champion Cleveland Storm.

Coach Tim Trotter, who has guided the Scorpions to a record of 7-3 this season, will be looking for continued growth for the team this week against competition that they may be seeing more of when the state championship comes up in early May.

"Overall, I was real happy with how they performed last weekend, and there's some things we can still work on," Trotter said during a Monday afternoon practice session. "I feel like we grew as a team a lot and I think that's going to continue moving forward."

The Scorpions softball team are led in the circle by senior Rikki Wilkie, with five wins this season and nearly 60 strikeouts. At the plate, senior Allyson Herrod has been a dominant force, with a .538 batting average, 12 runs batted in and a pair of home runs.

"Those two have been big for us," Trotter said. "Our seniors have really showed the way for everyone else."

Senior Marianne Lee has also been a factor both as a pitcher and hitter, with 36 strikeouts to go along with a .522 batting average and seven RBIs.

In addition, senior Priscilla Nakai has been a strong contributor for the Scorpions, with a .448 batting average and 10 runs driven in.

Panthers make extended road trip

Piedra Vista is also facing tournament competition this week, although to a much different location.

The Panthers will be on the road for what is estimated to be a 22-hour bus ride to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to take part in the Southern Warrior Classic, featuring more than a dozen teams from across the southern part of the country.

The trip is not only important for head coach Kevin Werth to gauge the talent level of his team, competing for their first state title since 2014, but also a chance for the team to bond together on a long road trip.

"They're either going to come back loving each other or hating each other," Werth joked on Monday morning before the team would hit the road.

The estimated 1425-mile journey to Murfreesboro will find the Panthers playing back-to-back games on Wednesday against Lexington High School and Forrest High School. Those two teams met for the Division 1 Class 2A state finals in Tennessee last year with Forrest winning the championship two games to one.

"It will be a good chance for us to find out how good we really are at this point in the season," Werth said. "We've learned a lot about our strengths and weaknesses to this point, and there's still some work to do."

The Panthers wrapped up play last weekend in the St. Pius X Invitational in Albuquerque with a 2-1 mark, losing the championship game to the host team by a final score of 4-3 in eight innings. The Panthers have lost only twice this season, and have shown signs of depth both at the plate and in the circle.

"Our pitchers have really done the work for us," Werth said, singling out senior Akaysia Grogan and junior Emma Lovato. "The two losses are really only there because we didn't get the run support we needed. That's something we're striving to work on this week."

Road trips for Piedra Vista to other parts of the country are nothing new. In years past, the team regularly played in tournaments in Los Angeles. Plans to go there again this year fell apart late last year due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

"We've been planning for this trip to Tennessee for some time," Werth said. "We actually had made plans for it in 2021 but those plans fell through."

Thanks to the support of boosters for the program as well as team fundraisers, the cost of the trip has been covered.

"It's an expensive trip for sure, but thanks to some really great people in the program and businesses around the town, we were able to make it happen," Werth said.

