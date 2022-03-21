Farmington, Piedra Vista girls and boys tennis teams come away with big wins

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions girls tennis team came away with a big win over the weekend, taking the top spot in the Mayfield Centennial Invite, held in Las Cruces.

Meantime, Piedra Vista's boys team took top honors in the same event, featuring some of the top prep tennis programs in the state of New Mexico.

Here's a look at the latest prep tennis results.

Girls Tennis

The Farmington High School girls tennis team got strong individual performances from senior Natalia Sawyer as well as eighth-grader Marley Deswood and junior Naomi Beck, as they prevailed in the Mayfield Centennial Invite, a round-robin tournament featuring some of the top tennis programs in the state.

The Lady Scorpions beat all their rivals in the tournament, sweeping Hobbs and Carlsbad by scores of 9-0 and topping Mayfield and Centennial by scores of 7-2.

"These in the past have been the best teams in the south so it helps our resume winning those matches," said Scorpions girls tennis coach Pat McGrath.

Deswood earned highlight wins over the weekend, defeating Mayfield's Taylor Vau in singles competition. Naomi Beck scored an impressive win over Mayfield's Payton Hand.

Over the course of the current season, Farmington's girls tennis team has taken part in 137 matches, winning all but 19 of them.

Sophomore Sonora Foutz and senior Quinlynne Nichols also scored wins in singles competition, beating Mayfield's Venetia Hill and Natalie Pulido respectively as Farmington won the team championship by a score over both Piedra Vista and Mayfield.

For complete scores from the girls tennis action at the Mayfield Centennial Tournament, check out the official MaxPreps page.

Boys Tennis

Seniors John DeKay and Nathan Heidke, as well as brothers Ben and Sam Sabol led the Piedra Vista High School boys tennis team to victory in the Mayfield Centennial Invite over the weekend.

The doubles team of DeKay and Heidke earned victories over teams from Centennial High School, as well as Mayfield, Hobbs and Carlsbad as the Panthers team finished atop the team standings in the event.

DeKay and Heidke won three of their matches in straight sets, but needed three sets to top Ethan Jimenez and Alejandro Palomino from Hobbs.

Meantime, the Sabol brothers also swept their competition, knocking off their four rivals in straight sets.

As a team this season, Piedra Vista's boys squad has been in 131 matches, winning 123 of them.

Farmington High School also scored wins in singles competition, thanks to Ayden Connolly, Josh Jonas and Justin Holmes.

Farmington and Piedra Vista's tennis teams will be back in action this weekend in the Capital Quad event in Santa Fe starting Friday.

For a complete look at scores and results from the Mayfield Centennial Invite, check out the official page on MaxPreps.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.