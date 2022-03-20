Basin Brief for Sunday, March 20

The Daily Times publishes listings of athletic events on Wednesdays and Sundays. Due to the volume of Basin Briefs received, The Daily Times sports staff reserves the right to limit the number of items published. Please keep in mind this is a free service, and items are published on a first-come, first-served basis. If your listing must run in the paper, contact our advertising department at 505-325-4545.

FARMINGTON — Registration is open now for the 10th annual SASSY Tortoise & Hare Run, scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at Orchard Park in downtown Farmington.

Events include 5K and10K Fun Runs, as well as a one-mile Stroller Roll and begin at 10:30 a.m. Online registration will be open until Friday, April 1 at 9 p.m.

Participants can pick up packets on Friday, April 1 beginning at 5 p.m. at 203 W. Main St., during the Downtown Stroll and Art Walk. Participants will receive t-shirts and goodie bags. The event will also feature raffles, food and drinks, live music and kids activities.

This event benefits Sexual Assault Services of Northwest New Mexico, with registration costs beginning at $25.

For more information call the SAS office at (505) 325-2805 or visit the event's page on runningguru.com

