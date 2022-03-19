Farmington baseball prevails 2-1 over Piedra Vista to win Scorpion Invitational

FARMINGTON — Pitcher Aiden Talcott struck out 10 and gave up only five hits in a complete game gem of a performance, leading Farmington High School's baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Piedra Vista on Saturday night at Ricketts Park, winning the Scorpion Invitational Tournament.

The senior pitcher, who earned his fifth win of the season, was dominant on the mound Saturday night, throwing 97 pitches in a command performance, extending the Scorpions win streak to eight consecutive games.

Talcott was gifted a 1-0 lead after the first inning when Hunter Martin led off the night with a double, then stole third base and was driven in off the bat of Zeke Kalcich, who grounded out into a fielder's choice.

The slim advantage was enough for Talcott, who got out of a jam in the second inning with a double play, and struck out seven of the next nine batters he faced.

Piedra Vista tied the game in the top of the fifth inning when Josh Wulfert drove in Jacob Ramsted with a single for the lone Panthers run of the night.

Panthers pitcher Dax Vigil, who also had a great night on the mound, striking out four and allowing only one hit on the night, got into trouble in the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Needing only one out to get the game into the seventh inning, Vigil hit Zach Raichel with a pitch. Raichel quickly stole second and was driven in by Zeke Kalcich, who reached first base on a throwing error by Panthers shortstop Kendrick Aragon. The miscue allowed Raichel to score what would prove to be the winning run.

Talcott gave up a leadoff single to Kolton Mitchell to open the top half of the seventh inning, but he was quickly picked off first base before Keenan Bejar grounded out to first baseman Kioni Benally and Ramsted struck out to preserve the win.

