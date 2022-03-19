Piedra Vista and Farmington High roll in high school baseball tournament victories

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista High School baseball team and the Farmington High baseball team both let their bats do the talking on their way to impressive wins Friday at Ricketts Park in the second round of the Scorpion Invitational Baseball Tournament.

Piedra Vista advanced to Saturday's final game with a 9-2 victory over the Uintah (Utah) Utes, while Farmington rolled over Smoky Hill (Colo). High School by a final of 11-1.

The Panthers and Scorpions will meet for the first time this season on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The District 2-5A and crosstown rivals are both enjoying fast starts to their current seasons.

Here's a recap of the Friday action.

PIEDRA VISTA 9, Uintah 2

Piedra Vista's Kendrick Aragon and Josh Wulfert went a combined 6-for-6 at the plate, with a pair of triples and five runs scored as the Panthers rolled to a 9-2 win Friday afternoon over Uintah High School in the second round of the Scorpion Invitational Tournament at Ricketts Park.

Getting off to a fast start with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning, the Panthers got timely hitting and smart baserunning on their way to their second win in a row and a meeting with crosstown rival Farmington in Saturday's tournament finale.

Jacob Kuhn also had a big day at the plate for Piedra Vista (7-3), scoring a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate.

Pitcher Parker Smartt threw a complete game for the Panthers, striking out five and allowing only six hits and two runs in the win.

FARMINGTON 11, Smoky Hill 1 (6 innings)

The Farmington High School baseball team wasted little time in showing off their offense, scoring nine times in the first three innings on their way to an 11-1 win over Smoky Hill High School on Friday at Ricketts Park.

Hunter Martin and Brandon Furbee each scored runs in the first inning before the Scorpions added five more runs in the bottom half of the second inning, thanks again to Martin and Furbee, who each drove in runs and scored in the frame as Smoky Hill had no answer for the top part of the Scorpion lineup.

Martin scored four runs on the night for the Scorpions (9-1), who will now face Piedra Vista for the tournament championship Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Starting pitcher Zach Raichel threw a complete game, surrendering only one run on seven hits while striking out five Buffaloes as Farmington extends their win streak to seven straight games.

In other games on the tournament schedule, Aztec lost their second straight game, falling to Grants by a final of 5-3 while Albuquerque Academy clobbered Miyamura by a final of 10-2.

