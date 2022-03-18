Farmington, Piedra Vista high school baseball earn wins in Scorpion Invitational

FARMINGTON — The 2022 Scorpion Invitational opened play Thursday at Ricketts Park as the high school baseball season takes center stage across the region.

On a chilly, blustery afternoon at Ricketts Park, Piedra Vista opened play with a commanding 4-1 win over Albuquerque Academy.

Later in the day, Farmington advanced in the tournament with a walk-off RBI single by Zeke Kalcich to score a 5-4 extra inning victory over Grants.

More: Dontrelle Denetso named by Daily Times as Boys Basketball Player of the Season

Here's a recap of the action during the opening day of the Scorpion Invitational.

PIEDRA VISTA 4, Albuquerque Academy 1

Jacob Kuhn struck out four and pitched a complete game as Piedra Vista opened up action Thursday at Ricketts Park, beating Albuquerque Academy 4-1.

Kuhn was sharp from start to finish, and got good defensive performances on a blustery day where steady winds played havoc with balls hit into the outfield.

Panthers left fielder Kelton Mitchell made a couple of spectacular plays in the fourth inning while third baseman Jacob Ramsted also came up with a couple strong throws across the infield, keeping the base paths relatively clean in the last four innings.

Kuhn gave up one run in the top of the second inning, but quickly got the lead back when Piedra Vista scored twice in the bottom of the frame, thanks to RBI singles by Ramsted and Chris Jaeger.

Piedra Vista (6-3) added a couple more runs in the bottom of the third inning when Dax Vigil and Kaden Peace each drove in a run, extending the Panthers lead.

Kuhn aided his own cause at the plate as well, getting a pair of base hits in the win.

Alex Gaeto started the game for the Chargers, allowing four runs through three innings. He was replaced by sidearm reliever Michelangelo Duva in the fourth inning who kept the Panthers offense at bay.

With the win, the Panthers advanced into the second round of the winners bracket Friday at 2 p.m. against Uintah (Utah) High School.

More: Farmington Scorpions, Bloomfield Bobcats baseball squads earn early season wins

UINTAH 6, Miyamura 0

Starting pitcher Haiden Reary threw a complete game shutout, striking out four and leading the Uintah Utes to a 6-0 win Thursday afternoon at Ricketts Park in the first round of the Scorpion Invitational.

Reary also drove in a pair of runs and scored a run to help the Utes earn their first win of the season, which also advanced them into the winners bracket on Friday and a game against Piedra Vista at 2 p.m.

The Utes (1-4) also got timely plate appearances from Gage Murray, who drove in a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third inning, as well as Brennen Kunkel, who picked up an RBI in the win.

SMOKY HILL 5, Aztec 0

Senior pitcher Joe McDermott struck out 14 Aztec Tigers hitters as the Smoky Hill (Colo.) High School baseball team earned a 5-0 victory in opening round action of the Scorpion Invitational Tournament at Ricketts Park on Thursday afternoon.

For the Buffaloes, the first round contest was also their season opener as they stifled the Tigers hitters all afternoon, surrendering only five hits.

Smoky Hill jumped out on the Tigers in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs, thanks to Jordan Flanders, who led off the frame with a single then was driven in by Gavin McKown. They later scored on a single up the middle by Aidan Henry, driving in Jacob Heavers.

The Buffaloes added a pair of runs in the third inning and another in the fifth inning.

Meantime, McDermott was in complete control on the hill, throwing a complete game in the victory and setting up a second round showdown Friday night against the host Scorpions.

FARMINGTON 5, Grants 4 (8 innings)

Farmington High School's Zeke Kalcich drove in the winning run in the bottom half of the eighth inning to earn a 5-4 extra inning walk-off win over Grants Thursday night in the first round of the Scorpion Invitational Tournament at Ricketts Park.

The win extends Farmington's win streak to six straight games and sets up a second round winners bracket game Friday night against Smoky Hill (Colo.) High School.

Kalcich, who had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 3 runs batted in, drove in Sam Trujillo with bases loaded and one out for the game winner.

Aiden Talcott picked up the win for the Scorpions, notching the final two outs in the seventh inning when coming in to relieve Zak Aragon before getting the Pirates to go down quietly in the top of the eighth.

The Scorpions overcame a rough night defensively, committing five errors in the game.

Pitcher Dominick Gonzales picked up the loss for Grants, surrendering two runs while going 3 1/3 innings.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.