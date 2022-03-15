Local baseball and softball teams record early season victories

FARMINGTON — Baseball and softball action rolled along this weekend across the state as the cold, wintry weather was replaced by a bit more sunshine with spring around the corner.

Farmington High School's baseball team continued to dominate its competition in tournament action while Piedra Vista softball remains a force to be reckoned with during its early season run.

Meantime, both Aztec and Kirtland Central baseball recorded wins this weekend as well.

Here's a look at local sports recaps.

Softball

PIEDRA VISTA 14, Espanola Valley 0 (4 innings)

The Piedra Vista High School softball team scored eight runs in the third inning, shattering open a slim 2-0 lead over Espanola Valley and eventually winding up a with a 14-0 rout over the Sundevils in Friday's second round competition of the St. Pius X Tournament in Albuquerque.

Senior pitcher Akaysia Grogan threw a complete-game shutout, striking out five and allowing only one hit while facing 15 hitters.

Grogan also helped out her own cause at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and three runs driven in.

Senior Shelbi Monfils and junior Ayanna Stevens went deep for the Panthers, who have now won five straight games. Piedra Vista (5-1) wraps up its tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m. when they face the host team in the championship game.

FARMINGTON 2, Silver 1

MAYFIELD 6, Farmington 4

Senior pitcher Rikki Wilkie struck out 18 batters and gave up only one hit on one run in a 2-1 Farmington victory Friday in the opening round of the Southern New Mexico Softball Invitational in Las Cruces.

Wilkie picked up her first win of the season while also having an effective game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Senior Allyson Herrod and sophomore Valerie Woodyatt each drove in a run to preserve the win, which improves the Scorpions record to 2-0 on the season.

Later in the day, during second round action, Mayfield beat Farmington by a final of 6-4, handing Farmington their first loss of the season ahead of a Saturday showdown with Alamogordo.

Baseball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 11, Bernalillo 3 (5 innings)

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 9, Shiprock 6 (6 innings)

With the Bloomfield Tournament being pushed back a day after inclement weather forced the start to be postponed, doubleheaders were required on Friday.

Kirtland Central picked up a pair of wins on Friday, beating Bernalillo by a final of 11-3 in the opening game of the tournament, followed by a second round win in the afternoon over Shiprock by a final of 9-6.

Senior pitcher Levon Begay went five innings in the win over Bernalillo, striking out five and surrendering only three runs off five hits in the game, which was halted after five innings.

Junior Tyler Beach drove in a pair of runs while going 3-for-3 at the plate, while seniors Ray Benally and Troy King also drove in two runs each in the win.

Junior Rutherford Becenti went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored a pair of runs.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Kirtland Central scored five times in the second inning, then held off a late Shiprock rally to prevail by a final score of 9-6.

Freshman Jay Tsosie and junior Jaten Pousson combined for the pitching assignment in the win, scattering 10 hits and six runs in the six-inning contest.

Tsosie aided his own cause at the plate, hitting a home run and a pair of doubles while driving in two and going 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three times.

Senior Alijah Etcitty went 3-for-4 at the plate as well, with a double and a run driven in during the contest.

AZTEC 11, Taos 9

The Aztec High School baseball team held on for an 11-9 win Friday over Taos in baseball action.

The Tigers got off to a fast start in the victory, scoring five times in their half of the third inning, led by Jacob Johnson who went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in five runs during the game.

Meantime, Kaleb Thornburg stole four bases in the win.

The win improves Aztec's record to 4-1 on the season.

FARMINGTON 9, Las Cruces 0

Senior pitcher Zach Raichel threw a complete game shutout as Farmington rolled to a 9-0 win Friday afternoon in second round tournament action.

Sam Trujillo homered and drove in a pair of runs, while Hunter Martin had a triple as part of a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.

The Scorpions have won four straight and improved their record to 6-1 on the season, including a 7-3 win over Valencia on Thursday to open the tournament competition. They will wrap up tournament play Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Centennial.

