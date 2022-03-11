Kirtland Central rolls over Bernalillo, earns 20th state championship

ALBUQUERQUE — The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team added another chapter to their legacy as the most decorated prep basketball team in the state of New Mexico, winning their 20th title Friday night in a 55-32 romp over Bernalillo High School at University Arena in Albuquerque.

Led by an outstanding performance from senior Aisha Ramone, the Lady Broncos earned their first state title since 2012 and a first state title as head coach for Kirtland Central graduate Devon Manning.

The Lady Broncos led from start to finish in the title game, extending a nine-point lead at the end of the first half and heading into the final quarter with a 42-22 lead.

The Lady Broncos got big efforts from both starters as well as bench players, much as they did in their semifinal win Thursday night over Portales.

For the second time in as many games, the Lady Broncos found themselves in a bit of foul trouble, with leading scorer Aisha Ramone picking up a pair of personal fouls within the first three minutes of the game.

With Ramone on the bench for the rest of the first quarter and into the early moments of the second quarter, the Lady Broncos got strong efforts off the bench from Adriona Nargo and Jaylene Harris-Rhea.

When Ramone did return to the court later in the second quarter, Kirtland Central got their offense moving, with a 9-0 run led by Ramone, Tymeika Johnson and Emilia Clani that gave Kirtland a 14-point advantage with just a bit more than a minute to play in the half.

Bernalillo caught a little offensive flourish late in the half, going into the locker room trailing by a score of 25-16.

Ramone and Teghan Begay each led the Broncos with seven points apiece at the break, while Gabby O'Hara scored six points for the Spartans to go along with Juliana Aragon and Nizhoni Keeto, who had five points apiece.

Head coach Devon Manning, in his fourth season on the job with Kirtland Central, is familiar with winning titles as a Bronco. From 2001 to 2003, Manning was a part of three straight state boys championship teams at Kirtland Central.

More:Devon Manning named Kirtland girls basketball coach

The Lady Broncos finish the season with a record of 27-5. They came into the Class 3A tournament as the top seed after winning both the District 1-4A title as well as their district tournament.

Bernalill came into the tournament as the three-seed and finished the season with a record of 282, their only losses coming in the state final and in a district game on the road last month to Hope Christian.

In other girls state championship action Friday, the top-ranked Robertson Cardinals won the girls Class 3A championship, thanks to an 18-point night from senior Jayden Jenkins, topping Santa Fe Indian School by a final of 37-31.

Robertson, who led the game from nearly start to finish, completed the season with a record of 28-1, and have won their second state title in the last four years.

Coached by Jose Medina, the Lady Cardinals were also aided in victory by junior Mistidawn Roybal, who knocked down several late free throws after taking a pair of hard fouls in the game's final minutes.

Santa Fe Indian School, who came into the Class 3A tournament as the three-seed, and had a brief three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, finishes their season with a record of 21-6.

In the Class 5A finals, top-ranked Volcano Vista (29-0) opened up an early lead and finished off a perfect season and a second straight state title with a convincing 49-32 victory over second-seeded Hobbs.

Coached by Lisa Villareal, the Lady Hawks were led on the court by Jaelyn Bates (18 points) and Taejhuan Hill (12 points and 10 rebounds), completing a second straight unbeaten season. Last year, Volcano Vista went 13-0 during an abbreviated campaign. The team hasn't lost a game since the 2020 state championship game, which they lost to Hobbs by a final of 58-43.

For a complete glance at the girls basketball tournaments, check out the official page at MaxPreps.

