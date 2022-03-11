Farmington baseball, Piedra Vista softball come away with tournament wins

FARMINGTON — The local prep softball and baseball seasons are getting on the field, despite some wintry weather conditions.

Farmington High's baseball team scored an impressive win in the opening of tournament competition, while Piedra Vista's softball squad also took care of business, winning their fourth straight game while opening up a tournament in Albuquerque.

Here's a recap of local spring sports action.

Softball

PIEDRA VISTA 8, Bernalillo 0

Piedra Vista junior Emma Lovato struck out 14 batters and threw a no-hitter in Thursday's 8-0 win over Bernalillo in the opening round of the St. Pius X Tournament in Albuquerque.

Lovato, who has already struck out 32 batters in three starts this season, threw her first no-hitter of the season and also had an effective outing at the plate, getting a base hit and drawing two walks.

In a game that was played in cold, wintry conditions, Piedra Vista scored three times in the first inning, then added a pair of runs in the second. Madi Van Riper was 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run while Lanae Billy drove in three runs.

"It was another cold and windy game, but we got it done," said Panther softball coach Kevin Werth.

The Panthers have won four straight and improve their overall record to 4-1 this season while preparing for Friday's second round game of the tournament.

Bernalillo falls to 1-1 on the season.

Baseball

FARMINGTON 7, Valencia 3

The Farmington High School baseball team got clutch performances Thursday afternoon from senior Elijah Long and junior Ayden Wiese as they opened tournament action with a 7-3 win over Valencia.

Long drove in a pair of runs while Wiese scored twice, going 3-for-3 at the plate as the Scorpions extend their current win streak to three games in a row.

Seniors Sam Trujillo and Keagan Scott also got in on the action, with Trujillo driving in a couple of runs while Scott scored twice.

The Scorpions blew the game wide open in the bottom half of the third inning, scoring four times and taking a 5-1 lead into the fourth inning.

Senior pitcher Zak Aragon struck out four hitters in four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits in the winning effort.

Bennett Burns did the rest in relief, striking out a pair of Valencia hitters while allowing only one run on four hits for the final three innings.

Farmington improves to 5-1 on the season and have a three-game win streak going into a Friday night showdown against unbeaten (4-0) Las Cruces.

