St. Michael's knocks out Navajo Prep in state high school basketball quarterfinals

FARMINGTON — Junior Adam Montoya's short baseline jumper with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter lifted the St. Michael's High School boys basketball team to an emotional 41-40 win at home over Navajo Prep in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Montoya, who scored eight points on the night, made the crucial shot after Navajo Prep took the lead with 27 seconds remaining in the game, recovering from a nine-point second half deficit.

In a game that saw both teams make significant runs at separate points of the contest, St. Michael's (15-14 overall) proved best, thanks to an 18-point night by senior Devin Flores, who led all scorers on the night.

The victory moves fourth-seeded St. Michael's into the Class 3A state semifinals and a game Friday at 7:30 p.m. against top-seeded Socorro, who slipped past Crownpoint by a final of 66-57.

NMAA basketball tournament:Navajo Prep faces stern challenge on road at St. Michael's

Both teams traded punches in the first quarter, with the lead changing hands five times.

Navajo Prep fell behind by as much as eight points in the second quarter, thanks to a 9-0 run before recovering later in the quarter and going into the locker room knotted up at 20 at the half.

St. Michael's came out quick in the third quarter, opening with another 9-0 run, leading by seven points at the end of the third period by a score of 35-28.

Dontrelle Denetso scored 10 points for the Eagles but was flat from behind the three-point line, missing several open looks. Despite those shooting woes, the Eagles fought back valiantly in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Horsemen 12-6 in the final frame.

"In the end, a number of things could have changed the outcome," according to Navajo Prep head coach Matt Melvin. "I'm super proud of these guys to just fight and actually have the lead in the final minute after trailing all night."

Earlier:Farmington High, Navajo Prep prepare for state tournament games

Denetso's outside jumper with 27 seconds left in the contest gave Navajo Prep a 40-39 lead before St. Michael's got the win in the final seconds. Orion King led the Eagles with 12 points on the night, including a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter as they were mounting their comeback.

But the combination of Montoya and Flores prove to be too much, as they beat the Eagles off the glass and scored big baskets thanks to solid offensive rebounding from getting big leads to start the second and third quarters. At separate points during those quarters, Navajo Prep went a combined 8 minutes and 52 seconds without scoring a point.

Navajo Prep answered back both times, erasing big Horsemen leads before setting up the dramatic finish.

"We went into a hostile environment, didn't make a three-point shot all night and still had the lead with under a minute to go," Melvin said.

The Eagles finish the season with a record of 18-9.

For more information about the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament, check out the brackets and schedules on the official MaxPreps tournament page.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.