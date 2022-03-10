Farmington High softball season opens on winning note

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School softball team kicked off its season with an emphatic win Tuesday afternoon at Ricketts Park.

Meantime, the Piedra Vista Panthers remain on a roll, easily dispatching of Navajo Prep and earning their third straight win.

Here's a brief recap of the local prep softball action.

FARMINGTON 16, Kirtland Central 1 (4 innings)

Senior Taryn Maness drove in three runs and went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate as Farmington High's softball team opened its season with a blowout 16-1 win in four innings over Kirtland Central.

The Scorpions also got strong performances at the plate from senior Allyson Herrod, who drove in five runs and also homered in the runaway victory.

Meantime, senior pitcher Rikki Wilkie struck out nine over the course of four innings, facing 15 batters and allowing only one run on two hits.

The loss is the second straight for Kirtland Central, who opened the season winning each of their first four games by a combined margin of 81-1. The Broncos lost last weekend to Aztec 5-1 in a tournament at the Aztec Sports Complex.

Farmington hits the road this weekend for the Southern New Mexico Invite. They will open play on Friday when they face Silver.

PIEDRA VISTA 22, Navajo Prep 0 (4 innings)

The Piedra Vista softball team took advantage of seven Navajo Prep errors while also getting big contributions at the plate from seniors Madi Van Riper and Shelbi Monfils on their way to a 22-0 win at Navajo Preparatory School.

The Panthers scored early and often in the win, putting up nine runs in the first inning before adding eight more in the second and five runs in the third inning.

Van Riper scored a pair of runs and drove in a pair while Monfils went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a pair of runs scored.

Meantime, senior Akaysia Grogan turned in another strong performance in the circle, facing 10 hitters and striking out six, surrendering only two hits in three innings of work.

The Panthers (3-1) will be on the road this week to take part in the St. Pius X Invitational, which gets underway Thursday when they face Bernalillo.

