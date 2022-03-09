Notah Begay to be inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

The Daily Times staff

ALBUQUERQUE — The National Federation of State High School Associations announced on Tuesday that New Mexico’s Notah Begay will be one of four standout high school athletes to headline the 2022 Class of the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame.

According to a release from the New Mexico Activities Association, Begay joins 11 other honorees to be inducted into this year's class, along with notable celebrity athletes such as the late Walter Payton, track star Sanya Richards-Ross and former NFL running back Thurman Thomas.

“This lifetime distinction is a reflection on my coaches, teammates, parents, teachers, community and the Albuquerque Academy,” said Begay.

The four athletes will be inducted July 1 at the 39th induction ceremony of the National High School Hall of Fame, which will be held at the NFHS Summer Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

Among the inductees into this year's class are three highly successful high school coaches, three former state association administrators, one contest official, and one speech and debate coach in the performing arts arena.

Begay played and excelled in three sports at Albuquerque Academy in the late 1980s. Although golf became his primary sport at the college and professional levels, Begay also excelled in basketball and soccer. He played on the first two (1989 and 1990) of Academy High School’s eventual six consecutive state championship basketball teams and led his soccer team in assists, earning all-state honors in both sports.

“When it comes to High School athletics in the state of New Mexico, Notah Begay is one of the most well-known, successful figures the state has produced,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

Begay won the NMAA Class A-AAA state golf title in 1989 and 1990 and claimed the National High School Golf Championship as a senior. After earning a scholarship to Stanford University, Begay was a three-time all-American and captain of the 1994 team that won the NCAA national championship.

The only full-blooded Native American to have played on the PGA Tour, Begay was a four-time winner and played on the U.S. team at the President’s Cup in 2000. Since 2013, Begay has been a golf commentator for NBC and the Golf Channel.

In 2005, he established the NB3 Foundation, with the goal to provide health and wellness education to Native American youth in the form of soccer and golf programs.

For more information about the 2022 National High School Hall of Fame inductees, check out the National Federation of State High School Associations website.