Lady Scorpions top Las Cruces to advance to state semifinals

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School girls basketball team is headed to Albuquerque and the Class 5A state semifinals after a 53-45 win over Las Cruces at home in front of a packed house at Scorpion Arena.

Behind big scoring nights from senior standouts Audrey Henderson and Kiiyani Anitielu, the fourth-seeded Lady Scorpions edged clear in the second half, outscoring Las Cruces 13-3 in the fourth quarter to advance to the state semifinals Thursday night in Albuquerque and a matchup against top-ranked Volcano Vista.

Las Cruces jumped out to an early lead, thanks to an up-tempo offense led by senior Jaci Powers, who sank a couple of big three-point shots in the first quarter, as well as junior Emma Christiano, who had seven points and five assists in the first half.

The Bulldawgs went into the locker room with a 26-23 lead at the half.

Both teams left points on the boards in the opening half, as Las Cruces missed several second chance opportunities and Farmington couldn't capitalize on several Bulldawgs turnovers.

"We need a change in attitude," Henderson said at the break.

Farmington came out aggressive in the second half, challenging the Lady Bulldawgs under the boards and forcing the game to the inside, which led Christiano to pick up her fourth foul early in the final frame.

Bulldawgs junior Lila Ashida was on target much of the night, hitting a pair of three-point shots in the third quarter, but they also missed several open looks in close range which Farmington turned into transition points on the other end of the court.

The game was tied at 40 apiece going into the fourth quarter.

"We wanted to challenge them," Henderson said after the game. "I thought we could have gotten her (Christiano) out earlier, but it's such a challenge sometimes. They hit some big points all night."

As Farmington was inching clear early in the fourth quarter with a four-point lead, the Scorpions slowed the game down, running nearly two minutes off the clock with efficient passing between Kiiyani Anitielu, who led the Scorpions with 14 points, as well as younger sisters Kapiolani and Kamalani. The possession led to an easy basket underneath by Linsay Yazzie, who gave the Scorpions a seven-point lead with under four minutes to play.

Farmington took advantage of Christiano's foul situation, as they slowed the game down again with under three minutes in the game, keeping the ball around the top of the key with sharp passing before leading to the game-breaking basket by Kapiolani, who gave the Scorpions a six-point lead in the final minutes.

Kiiyani put the game on ice in the final minute, getting the Scorpions up 10 points after a Bulldawg turnover.

"I think Kiiyani needs to attack more," Henderson said. "I know she wants to distribute the ball more and get everyone involved and balance it out, but we need her in the next game."

The semifinal match against top-seeded and undefeated Volcano Vista (27-0) will take place at the Pit in Albuquerque Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

For Las Cruces, their season comes to an end with an overall record of 22-7 which includes a District 3-5A championship.

