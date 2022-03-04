Panthers roll over Miyamura, Broncos sweep Eagles in doubleheader

FARMINGTON —Early season baseball games are giving local and area teams a chance to find out their collective strengths and weaknesses.

Kirtland Central's baseball team looked good on the mound and at the plate at home Thursday afternoon in a doubleheader sweep against Navajo Prep.

Meantime, Piedra Vista is off to a fast start, getting a big win on the road against Miyamura.

Here's a brief recap of some non-district baseball action from across the region.

PIEDRA VISTA 9, Miyamura 1

Junior Parker Smartt earned his first win of the season, leading Piedra Vista High School's baseball team to an 8-1 win on the road Thursday afternoon over Miyamura.

Smartt threw 87 pitches and combined with junior Arnold James for the win as the Panthers improve to 3-1 on the season. The pair of pitchers combined for nine strikeouts while allowing only three hits.

Miyamura (1-3) was led on the field by sophomore Dylan Joines, who scored their lone run while also going 1-for-3 at the plate, while senior Damian Cano went 2-for-3 at the plate and junior Dillon Landavazo drove in the Patriots lone run.

The Patriots will be home on Saturday to face Hope Christian while Piedra Vista prepares for tournament action on Thursday, March 10 on the road to face the El Dorado Aztecs from El Paso, Texas.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 22, Navajo Prep 6

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 5, Navajo Prep 3

Freshman Jay Tsosie hit a three-run home run as part of a nine-run third inning, while seniors Alijah Etcitty and Levon Begay also got in on the scoring for the Kirtland Central High School baseball team as they swept Navajo Prep in a Thursday doubleheader at Kirtland Central High School.

Tsosie went 1-for-3 at the plate in the first game, while Etcitty and Begay combined for six hits and seven runs from seven appearances at the plate in the opener. Junior Kyran Begay also scored a pair of runs in the five-inning game, which marked the Broncos first home game of the current season.

Meantime, Broncos junior pitcher Jaten Pousson was in command, striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings and allowing only two runs and two hits getting his first win of the season.

"The kids are learning but we still have plenty of teaching to go," said Broncos coach Isaiah Valdez. "I'm very pleased with our overall performance."

The Broncos won the second half of the doubleheader by a final of 5-3 in a game that was called in the third inning due to darkness.

Senior Troy King contributed the big offensive moment in the nightcap, with a two run homerun in the bottom half of the third inning.

Sophomore pitcher Osai Garcia threw three innings in the nightcap, striking out three and picking up the win.

Kirtland Central (3-2) will be on the field Thursday, March 10 when they open play in the Bloomfield Tournament when they will face Bernalillo.

Navajo Prep is winless after three games and will be in action on Thursday, March 24 when they face Shiprock Northwest in a doubleheader.

