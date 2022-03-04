Lady Broncos edge clear of Miyamura, Scorpions and Eagles both advance to second round

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos pulled clear in the second half on their way to a convincing win Friday night over Miyamura in their opening round matchup of the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament.

Meantime, the Farmington Lady Scorpions also passed their first test in the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament, earning a 53-35 win over Eldorado.

Here's a look at some of the girls basketball tournament action on Friday night.

Class 4A

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 60, Miyamura 29

Though it may have taken a little longer for the Kirtland Central High School's girls basketball team to get their offense going in their first round matchup of the Class 4A tournament Friday night, the end result was just fine.

Led by 14-point performances from junior Teghan Begay and senior Andrea Thomas, the top-seeded Lady Broncos outscored 16th seeded Miyamura 51-21 in the final three quarters, easily dispatching the Lady Patriots by a final of 60-29 in front of nearly a thousand fans at Bronco Arena.

The win means Kirtland Central, the top-seeded team in the Class 4A state tournament, will move on to the second round a home game Tuesday night against eighth-seeded Valencia, who topped ninth-seeded Hope Christian by a final score of 59-43.

Kirtland Central struggled in the first quarter of the game as Miyamura stretched out the Broncos defense, getting some inside looks at some easy baskets in the opening minutes.

Miyamura had multiple chances to open up a lead in that opening quarter, but the Broncos defense came up with some big rebounds in the final minutes of the frame and led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Begay scored nine of her 14 points in the second quarter, taking advantage of some Lady Patriots miscues and missed opportunities in the lane.

"We finally got to run our offense a little bit in that second quarter," said Kirtland Central head coach Devon Manning.

The Lady Broncos went into the locker room leading 26-18 at halftime and gradually inched clear in the second half, as Begay and Thomas led the charge.

Thomas scored 10 of her 14 points in the second through fourth quarters of the game, while Aisha Ramone, the team's leading scorer this season helped the Lady Broncos seal the deal with some easy transition baskets in the final minutes of the game. Ramone finished the game with nine points on the night.

OTHER SCORES

Class 5A — FARMINGTON 53, Eldorado 35. The fourth-seeded Lady Scorpions will host fifth-seeded Las Cruces on Tuesday night.

Class 5A — HOBBS 64, Piedra Vista 52. The loss ends the season for the Lady Panthers.

Class 3A NAVAJO PREP 57, St. Michael's 47. The two-time defending Class 3A state champions will be home Tuesday night to face Crownpoint.

For more scores from around the state on Friday night, check out the official tournament page at MaxPreps.

More details and updated brackets and schedules will be featured Saturday afternoon at daily-times.com

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.