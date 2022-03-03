Farmington area baseball teams battling in early season games

FARMINGTON — The high school baseball season has been getting underway over the past week for several area and local teams, with a variety of mixed results.

The Navajo Prep team opened their season on the road at Miyamura on Tuesday, with the Eagles starting off on a losing note.

Farmington High, which opened their season last weekend at home with a sweep of a doubleheader, suffered their first loss on Tuesday at Volcano Vista.

Meantime, Shiprock gets their offense rolling in a season-opening rout at home.

Here's a look at local prep baseball scores.

Miyamura 21, Navajo Prep 0

Senior Damian Cano drove in three runs and stole a pair of bases Tuesday as Miyamura rolled in their home opener Tuesday afternoon, defeating Navajo Prep by a final of 21-0.

The Patriots also got standout performances from juniors Dominick Ward and Isaiah Martinez, who each scored three times as Miyamura (1-2) earned their first win of the season.

Pitchers Ethan Joines and Bryce Balok combined to strike out 10 Eagles batters in the five-inning game, with Joines earning the win after two innings of work.

The Patriots scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, then followed that up with a six-run second inning. The rout was on at that point, but Miyamura scored eight more runs in the third inning followed a pair of runs in their last turn at bat in the bottom of the fourth.

Navajo Prep will look for their first win of the season on Thursday when they visit Kirtland Central for a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.

Volcano Vista 7, Farmington 2

The Volcano Vista High School basketball team earned their second win of the season at home on Tuesday, beating Farmington by a final of 7-2.

The Hawks opened their season last weekend with a 6-1 win at home over Centennial High School. Farmington (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season after a doubleheader sweep at Ricketts Park last weekend over Miyamura.

The Scorpions will hope to bounce back on Saturday in a doubleheader against Goddard to be played at Cleveland High School.

Shiprock 22, Monument Valley, Ariz. 0

The Shiprock High School baseball team opened their season with a rout over Monument Valley, beating the Mustangs 22-0 in a shortened five-inning game.

The Chieftains scored 11 runs in the top of the second inning, already adding to their 5-0 lead and making short work of Monument Valley.

Senior Melvin Lee earned the win for the Chieftains, pitching three innings while sophomore Kerry Nash suffered the loss, throwing just 1 1/3 innings and surrendering seven runs and walking seven batters.

Shiprock will be in action next week when they take part in the Bloomfield Invitational. The Chieftains open the tournament on Thursday, March 10 against Window Rock.

