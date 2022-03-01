Local prep spring sports teams off to strong start

FARMINGTON — Spring sports seasons are getting underway for local and area teams, with tennis and baseball action opening up across the region.

The Farmington and Piedra Vista tennis teams opened up their 2022 campaigns with big efforts at Albuquerque Academy.

Meantime, Bloomfield's baseball team also opened their season over the weekend with a win on the road over Bernalillo.

Here's a look at some of the prep sports action from over the weekend.

Baseball

BLOOMFIELD 11, Bernalillo 5

Sophomore Dale Maes earned his win of the season for Bloomfield High School's baseball team, throwing four innings and allowing only one run in an 11-5 victory at Bernalillo High School.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the first inning and never were really threatened in the win, tacking on two more runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning.

Boys & Girls Tennis

Farmington and Piedra Vista score well in season opening tournament

The prep tennis season opened over the weekend with big results from both the boys and girls squads from Piedra Vista and Farmington.

Taking part in the eight-team State Wide Invitational in Albuquerque, the Panthers boys team took first place with a combined team score of 59 points, ahead of second place Albuquerque Academy with 36 points, followed by Farmington with 24 points.

The Panthers were led by senior Sam Sabol, who defeated Farmington's Josh Jones 6-2, 6-0 in Flight 2 singles competition.

In the Flight 1 bracket, Farmington earned victories from juniors Ayden Connolly and Charles Briones. Connolly took a pair of matches over Rio Rancho's Jonathan Shin and Collin Nicholson from Cleveland High School.

More:Farmington boys and girls tennis teams both earn No. 3 seeds at 5A state championships

The Scorpions doubles team of Briones and Josh Jonas during the tournament, beating Gavin Knudsen and Hayden Fox from Cleveland High School by a score of 8-2, as well as over Keegan Gooch and Thomas Icken from Rio Rancho.

The State Wide Tournament is a round-robin format in which players from all eight teams are guaranteed multiple matches, even if they lose every match.

More:No. 6 story of the 2010s: FHS girls tennis team produces a decade of dominance

On the girls side of the tournament, Albuquerque Academy took first place with 66 team points, ahead of Rio Rancho with 32 points. Farmington and Piedra Vista finished third and fourth respectively.

Farmington was led by senior Natalia Sawyer and eighth-grader Marley Deswood, who played against each other for third place in the tournament. Sawyer won the match by a score of 9-7.

"They played four singles matches and three doubles over two days," according to Scorpions girls tennis coach Pat McGrath. "For most of them, it’s the most tennis they have ever played in a two day span."

For a complete scoreboard of the State Wide Invitational, check out the MaxPreps tournament page.

Both Farmington and Piedra Vista will take part in this weekend's Roswell Invitational.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.